Marvel Rivals Reveals Human Torch and The Thing Release Date, Plus Rank Reset Details

Marvel Rivals Season 1 has put a big focus on the Fantastic Four. When the season began last month, it saw the arrivals of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, better known as Mr. Fantastic and the Invisible Woman. Fans have been waiting patiently to find out when Johnny Storm and Benjamin J. Grimm would make their debut, and we now have an official release date! According to NetEase, the Human Torch and the Thing are both coming to the game starting on February 21st. In addition to 2 new playable characters, players can expect to see some changes to the overall game.

When the second half of the season begins, ranks will be reset. Ranks will be locked in on February 21st at 8:00 (UTC+0), so players have nearly 2 weeks left to get their rank up. Players that have reached Gold rank or above (as a season high) will be rewarded with a costume. Meanwhile, players that have reached Grandmaster rank or above will obtain a Crest of Honor. These Crests will have different designs depending on whether the player has achieved Grandmaster, Celestial, Eternity, or One Above All rank. The developers will also be adding a requirement with the start of the second half of the season, which will force players to complete “at least 10 matches in competitive mode and meet the required conditions to claim their rewards.”

The Fantastic Four’s default costumes in marvel rivals

Going forward, Marvel Rivals players can expect to see division resets twice per season. When a new season starts, all players will drop 6 divisions. However, at the midway point in a season, players will only drop 4 divisions, which is what can be expected when the Thing and Human Torch make their debuts. However, the developers have indicated that they will adjust this if necessary. Given the relatively new nature of the game, it’s likely we could see things tweaked over time.

As of this writing, details on the Thing and Human Torch are slim, but we can expect to learn more as their Marvel Rivals release date approaches. Some details about their gameplay has leaked online, including the Torch’s team-up ability with Storm. Hopefully we’ll see some interesting costumes for both characters! Both Reed and Sue have already received some interesting alternate skins, and we should expect to see some for Ben and Johnny, as well. The Thing might not seem like a character with a lot of options, but it’s possible we could see his metal helmet from the ’90s make a return, or that we could get an alternate design based on his original Jack Kirby design. Human Torch could be a little bit trickier, but a skin designed around his look as the herald of Galactus seems like a perfect option.

With a new Fantastic Four movie set to be released later this year, getting the whole Fantastic Four in Marvel Rivals couldn’t have happened at a better time. Interest in Marvel’s first family seems to be reaching a high ahead of their MCU debut, so hopefully we’ll see the developers at NetEase do the Human Torch and Thing some justice.

Are you planning to try out the Thing and Human Torch in Marvel Rivals? How do you feel about these rank resets? Share your thoughts with me directly on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!