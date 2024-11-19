Marvel Rivals Leaks the Character Everyone’s Been Waiting for

Marvel Rivals developer NetEase has revealed 27 playable characters that will be available on day one when the game launches next month. That still leaves 6 left to reveal, but one of those isn’t really a surprise. NetEase already leaked Hawkeye during a gameplay video for Moon Knight earlier this month, and now the character’s full design was accidentally revealed on the mobile version of the game’s official website. It appears the image was quickly taken down, but not before posters on the Gaming Leaks and Rumors subreddit shared Clint Barton’s in-game design.

In Marvel Rivals, Hawkeye will be part of the game’s Duelist class. As we noted earlier this month, it looks like Hawkeye’s design in Marvel Rivals has borrowed some design elements from The Ultimates 3, most notably the mask covering his nose and mouth. Clint’s overall costume has the same purple and black color scheme that has been a staple of most of his looks since the ’60s. However, his costume also seems to incorporate some armored elements, which isn’t too surprising given what we’ve seen from the majority of the game’s playable characters. The full design can be seen in the Reddit post embedded below.

From the description, it sounds like Hawkeye’s move set will largely focus on using his bow and arrows. That might seem like a no-brainer, but the character has always been portrayed as an expert with various weapons. He predominantly used swords during his time as Ronin, and the Ultimate version used guns quite a bit (particularly after The Ultimates 2). The bow is Clint’s weapon of choice though, and it will be interesting to see how the developers incorporate that. Hawkeye has frequently employed the use of trick arrows, so there are a lot of fun things NetEase could do with the character. We could see boomerang arrows, sonic arrows, or other arrow types Clint’s used in the comics.

Hopefully this accidental leak from NetEase means that a full reveal for Hawkeye is just around the corner. With 6 characters left to unveil ahead of the game’s December 6th launch date, we should expect to see a lot of announcements coming soon. While Hawkeye is all but announced, that still leaves 5 more characters we don’t know for sure. There has been some speculation that we could see Doom 2099, as the character plays a key role in the narrative and will play a big part in the Marvel Snap collaboration. There have also been some rumors about characters like Cloak and Dagger and Ultron. However, there’s no way of actually knowing which ones are real, and which characters will make the initial roster. Thankfully, we don’t have much longer until we have our answers!

Are you excited to play as Hawkeye in Marvel Rivals? Who do you want to be your main in the game? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!