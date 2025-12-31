Marvel Rivals’ Newest Costume Is A Huge Hit (And The Possibilities Are Endless)

After a delightful holiday season and its one year anniversary, Marvel Rivals is entering 2026 on a high note, though it’s far from resting on its laurels heading into the new year. Later this month, the game will begin season 6 and add two new heroes in Deadpool and Elsa Bloodstone, but the game is actually delivering its biggest surprise on the first day of the year with a brand new character costume. Despite not even being released yet, the costume is already a huge hit, and it opens the door for even more possibilities down the line.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On January 1st, 2026, Marvel Rivals fans will be able to download one of the coolest skins yet, especially if you happen to be a Loki fan. The costume brings the fan favorite Lady Loki version of the character into the game for the first time, and the trailer even reveals Lady Loki standing side by side with Loki as they have a conversation with a confused Thor. The Lady Loki version will get completely new work from Abby Trott (Magik), but will retain the powerful ability set that Loki players have come to love. You can watch the new trailer below.

🐍 Lurking and ready to strike!



"The fates do have their little surprises, do they not? No less so for me than you, as my appearance gives stark testimony."



Be reborn as a reckoning force and show the battlefield what true power is with the striking Lady Loki costume, first… pic.twitter.com/qkJtJ6jd3j — Marvel Rivals (@MarvelRivals) December 30, 2025

Lady Loki made her debut in 2007’s Thor #5, a storyline in which Loki inhabited the body that was meant for Sif after the Asgardians were scattered all around the world. After the initial story, Loki has even returned to this form in other stories, and it’s one of a number of alternate forms for the Trickster God, which include Kid Loki, President Loki, and yes, even Cat Loki, though I’m not sure if we’ll ever see that version in Marvel Rivals.

Lady Loki Opens Up New Possibilities For Character Costumes and Skins

The Lady Loki costume is awesome unto itself, but it’s also notable in the possibilities it unlocks for future character skins. This is the first time the game has made an entirely new model for a character skin, and there are plenty of other characters on the roster who have had gender-swapped versions over the years or have characters that are extremely close in design that could now appear in the game in this sort of framework.

For example, one obvious choice is Captain Carter. Captain Carter has all the same abilities as Captain America, so she likely wouldn’t be someone who would be added to the game’s roster as her own completely new character. As a variant character though, she could make her Rivals debut with relative ease, and there are a lot of Captain Carter fans who would love to see that happen.

The same goes for characters like Spider-Girl, Jane Foster’s Thor, and Anne Weying’s Venom, and that’s just the start. Characters like Kate Bishop’s Hawkeye, X-23, and She-Hulk are also similar to their counterparts, and while they could absolutely make the game’s roster with a shaken-up power set, having a variant costume could be a great way to include them if that’s not in the plans. We’ll have to wait and see what the future holds, but it’s awesome to even have this option on the table.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!