New Marvel Rivals Game Mode Revealed (And It’s the Biggest One Yet)

Marvel Rivals is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a host of new content for players, and it’s happening in the midst of an already stacked season 5. New costumes, emotes, rewards, and even a past season’s Battle Pass are all on deck, but one of the most anticipated parts of the update is the brand new game mode, which is easily the biggest mode yet, and it looks absolutely insane.

Marvel Rivals previously teased a new 18 vs 18 mode, and now the first footage of the game mode in action has been revealed. The new mode will take place on a brand new map known as the Grand Garden, and two teams of 18 will be battling in a domination showdown. Raising the teams to 18 takes an already chaotic battle and makes it ten times as intense and as frenzied, but it’s not just the fact that the number of players has been raised.

As you can see in the video above, the chaos is also due to the fact that players aren’t restricted to choosing a character that hasn’t been picked yet. That means there can be multiple Gambits and Wolverines in the mix with a few Storms hitting players from up high, and you can counter with a few Thors and Venoms to even things out.

Granted, everyone can also pick someone different, as there are certainly enough characters to do so (there are currently 44 heroes in total, and Rogue will be the 45th), but part of the fun of a mode like this is getting to choose a few of the same characters and see how that shakes up the mix.

In addition to the new mode, players can take part in multiple events to snag free units, including 1500 in Event 1, 600 in Event 2 (alongside an exclusive Bright Future emote), 200 units and the Rivals Day 2025 epic title in Event 3, and the Business Shark free costume for Jeff the Shark in Event 4. There will also be a premium upgrade if you want to unlock the Disappearing Dessert costume for Invisible Woman and the Dad-tastic Reed costume for Mister Fantastic.

There’s also the return of the Season 1 Battle Pass, which brings back the entire original Battle Pass so you can unlock all of those unique costumes. Marvel Rivals will also have a Black Friday blowout with deals on costumes and other items, and you can also add the newest costume releases to your collection by picking up Blade’s Restful Recovery bundle and Venom’s Gummy Surprise bundle.

Marvel Rivals‘ new update launches on November 27th at 9:00 UTC.

