10 Comics Costumes We Absolutely Need in Marvel Rivals

Marvel Rivals has taken the gaming world by storm, but it’s also brought in a legion of Marvel fans who are able to play some of their favorite mainstream and not so mainstream characters. With the launch of season 1 this week, there are even more costumes for fans to customize their characters with, including completely original designs and designs pulled from the comics and movies, with the promise of even more to come.

That got us thinking about which comic costumes we’d like to see added to the game, especially as more and more characters are added to the playable roster. Without further ado, we’ve assembled a list of 10 great costumes pulled from the comics that we absolutely need to see in the game ASAP, and if they are given the same treatment as other costumes in Rivals, they could all be must-have additions for fans.

Black Widow: Gray Bodysuit, Hellfire Gala

Starting things off is everyone’s favorite super spy Black Widow, and her core Rivals costume adds some red accents and modern flair to her classic Black suit. She also has her White Widow suit from the MCU, so for her comics additions, the first one we’re starting with is another classic look from the 80s. That would be her grey bodysuit that still maintained the sleekness of her now conic look but added a little flair with an angular collar, a black widow symbol, and yellow Widow Bites gauntlets. It’s rare that this costume doesn’t look cool, and Rivals could certainly work their magic on it with some added elements too.

Widow has several great costumes to choose from, but we’re throwing in a bonus for her. The Hellfire Gala gave us some truly unforgettable costume designs over the last few years, and for 2022’s Gala Russell Dauterman created this beauty of a look that screamed Black Widow but stood out from anything else she’s worn in the past. A huge part of that is the red mask coupled with the long braid that goes almost to the ground, and through a Rivals filter, this suit might just be one of the best in the game if it makes it in.

Captain America: Ultimates World War II

There’s no shortage of memorable Captain America Costumes, but one that has become iconic and rather timeless is the Ultimates World War II design. The militaristic aesthetic and textures on the suit coupled with the goggles, A-adorned helmet, and more angular shield to create an unforgettable look. Even if Rivals gives the suit some touches here and there, as long as they keep the core elements and overall feel, this will be quickly become a favorite.

Moon Knight: Hunter’s Moon

As many choices as there are for Moon Knight in the costume department, this choice was beyond easy. Jed MacKay’s Moon Knight run revealed that there’s actually two Fists of Khonshu, and the other is a man named Yehya Badr, better known as Hunter’s Moon.

Hunter’s Moon is a lot like Moon Knight in terms of abilities, so him being featured as an alternate costume seems like a perfect fit. The suit features more black in the suit with a white cape and white symbol on the forehead to go along with gold gauntlets, boots, and a larger belt. Add a few touches from the Rivals design team and you’ve got an instantly cool costume that is also a huge nod to the Moon Knight comics, and that seems like a genuinely inning combination.

Magik: Phoenix Five

There was a time when several X-Men were in possession of the Phoenix force, becoming known for a time as the Phoenix Five. Magik was part of that group alongside Colossus, Cyclops, White Queen, and Namor, and Marvel Rivals should be able to create something extremely slick based on Magik’s Phoenix Five design. The red and gold of the suit shakes things up from her standard look, though the spiky armor and longer black boots feel tied to that standard, so it still feels familiar. Think this would look pretty rad as Magik tears up the battlefield with her soulsword, right?

Spider-Man: Hellfire Gala

This one was difficult, because aside from Batman, there’s not many with a wardrobe of memorable costumes that can rival Spider-Man. Not going to lie, Scarlet Spider was here for a while, and it’s still my absolute favorite Spider-Man look…but then the Hellfire Gala raised its hand for consideration.

The 2022 Hellfire Gala delivered some truly stunning designs, and one of them was this beauty. Few costumes fit the current Rivals aesthetic better than this Hellfire Gala Spider-Man look, which comes with an almost neon lit Spider design that stretches across the front and back but across the side, and it looks insanely cool and unlike any other Spider-Man design. Thrown in the neon webbed boots, gloves, and eyes, and you’ve got yourself a costume that feels ready made for Rivals from day one.

Fantastic Four: Future Foundation

Like with Anti-Venom, if this set isn’t already in the works it feels like a truly missed opportunity. The Future Foundation costumes have remained one of the best costume redesigns in the modern era, and not just for the Fantastic Four, but for Marvel heroes period. The white and black color scheme and clean modern lines looked fantastic on the page, and they would look just as great in the midst of all the chaos onscreen. Plus, you just released the Fantastic Four, and you could also give one to Spider-Man at some point, so this seems like a no-brainer.

Storm: Age of Apocalypse

We’re heading to an alternate universe for this next one, and that would be one of my favorite all time stories the Age of Apocalypse. Now you could fill a whole list with looks from this alternate future, but we’re going with two of them, starting with Storm. Storm already has a mostly black suit and a mostly white suit in the game, and Storm’s AoA suit actually is a blend of both, with a touch of signature 90s style.

The suit stands out for its relatively sleek design and black and white color scheme, but it also has the puffier look towards the shoulders, the vest-jacket combination that is broken up with the gold sash, and the longer white boots. It also features the shorter hair and the black tattoo around the eye, creating an incredibly memorable look that feels familiar but doesn’t look like anything else currently in Rivals. If you were to give this to the Rivals design team and let them add some of their flair to it, you could have something insanely cool to shake up your Storm costume rotation.

Wolverine: Age of Apocalypse, Horseman of Death

Last but certainly not least is Wolverine, who currently has a few killer costumes already in the game, including his yellow and blue costume and the Old Man Logan-esque look that stole the show of this week’s brand new battlepass. He has plenty more in the vault though, and one of them is the Age of Apocalypse redesign that has become an all time favorite. In Age of Apocalypse, Wolverine sported a blue and red costume that looks good on its own, but when combined with the wilder hair and metal stump over his other hand becomes something else altogether. If Rivals went with this look, you would see quite a few AoA Logans running around the battlefield, and I can’t blame anyone because I’d be right there with them.

Now, if you wanted to do something completely different, you could go with the Horseman of Death design. Logan’s time as the Horseman of Death had him wearing a red cloak around his face and at one point also around his head to hide his identity, and that was combined with a primarily blue armored costume with silver accents and brown straps that held the chest plate and gauntlets in place. If given a Marvel Rivals-style design, you could easily see this being something that caught people’s eye, and it might even help people spot Wolverine more as he darts across the battlefield.

Alright, those are our picks for 10 plus costumes from the comics we hope to see in Marvel Rivals, but let us know which ones you want to see too! You can talk all things Marvel Rivals and comics with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!