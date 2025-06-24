Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Reveal Everything In This Week’s Update

A new update is coming to Marvel Rivals this week, bringing the game up to version 20250626. Ahead of its release, developer NetEase has made full patch notes available, which lay out everything players can expect to see. This update comes alongside two new options that will be added to the game’s store. Both Thor and Punisher are getting new costume designs, one of which hails from the comics, while the other is based on the MCU. Thor’s new look is the one he wore at the Hellfire Gala, while Frank Castle has a design meant to evoke the costume that appeared in Daredevil: Born Again.

On top of these new outfits, NetEase has made some tweaks to the game’s playable characters. Characters like Magneto, Winter Soldier, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Strange are all getting some adjustments. It doesn’t look like it’s anything too substantial, focusing on bug fixes, as opposed to actual balance changes. A quality of life change will also be made, lowering the number of votes a team must have in order to successfully surrender during a match. NetEase has noted that there won’t be any server downtime required, and players can expect the update to roll out on Thursday, June 26th at 7 p.m. PT. Full patch notes from the game’s official website can be found below:

New In Store

1. Thor – Majestic Raiment Bundle

2. The Punisher – Daredevil: Born Again Bundle

Available from: 2025/6/27, at 02:00:00 (UTC)

New Additions and Adjustments

We have reduced the number of votes required for a surrender. The new requirements are as follows:

FIXES

All Platforms

1. Fixed an issue where the replay list displayed for searched Factions during the Closed Qualifiers showed matches from the Open Qualifiers instead.

Heroes

1. Winter Soldier’s Winter Woes: We’ve fixed a bug where Bucky’s Ultimate Ability could be abnormally interrupted if Captain America initiated their Team-Up Ability at the same time. Now, when the Winter Soldier unleashes his fury, nothing will freeze him in his tracks!

2. Magneto’s Magnetic Mayhem: Resolved a glitch where Max’s Ultimate Ability Iron Meteor could take a detour when destroyed by enemies during high latency conditions, causing it to jump around like a rogue Sentinel. Now, when the Iron Meteor gets taken down, it stays down.

3. Mister Fantastic’s Elastic Errors: Fixed a rare misfire where Reed’s Distended Grip ability would sometimes register a hit without actually connecting at extreme distances, causing him to stretch himself too thin. Now his hits are as reliable as the Fantastic Four!

4. Iron Fist’s Flying Fists: Corrected an issue where Lin Lie could still move while snagged by Squirrel Girl’s Squirrel Blockade while using Jeet Kune Do in the air. Now, the only thing that should be flying is his fists, no more acrobatics under squirrel control!

5. Doctor Strange’s Sorcerous Shenanigans: Fixed a bug where Stephen might miss out on Ultimate Ability Energy from terrain KOs if enemies passed through multiple portals before being eliminated. Now, the Sorcerer Supreme will always reap the rewards of his mystical maneuvers!

Are you looking forward to this Marvel Rivals update? Did you encounter any of the bugs that are being fixed with this update?