New Marvel Rivals Patch Notes Reveal Multiple Fixes

Marvel Rivals has already become one of the most played multiplayer titles, featuring an iconic cast of Marvel heroes and villains, dynamic gameplay, and a constant series of updates and patches. Many of NetEase’s updates so far have included new content, whether it be cosmetics, game modes, or new heroes, but the developer is also releasing balancing patches and bug fixes.

The latest Marvel Rivals patch is now set to go live on February 6th and promises no server downtime in addition to resolving multiple issues. Marvel Rivals players have been enjoying each update and the new content that comes with it, but balancing has been a point of criticism among the fanbase, and they are always happy to see a new patch.

The Patch 20250207 brings many balancing and bug fixes to multiple characters in Marvel Rivals. It also adds new skins for Captain American and Luna Snow.

Here are the full Marvel Rivals patch notes for this upcoming update:

Bug Fixes

All Platforms

General

1. Adjusted age rating labels.

2. Fixed an issue with the Epic Launcher restarting after 5 minutes of inactivity, which caused random anti-cheat notifications.

Maps and Gameplay

1. Resolved multiple instances where players could get stuck in unique terrain.

2. Fixed an occasional synchronization issue with some doors in Hydra Charteris Base: Frozen Airfield

Captain America and Luna snow’s new skins in marvel rivals.

Hero Bug Fixes

1. Venom’s Wild Swing: Fixed an issue where Venom Swing could occasionally fail to end properly. Now, he’ll always land with style.

2. Venom’s Ultimate Devour: Resolved a problem where pressing Devour as soon he lands after unleashing Feast of the Abyss would sometimes deal no damage or knockback. Venom’s hunger will now be fully satisfied!

3. Mister Fantastic’s Bulletproof Rubber: Addressed a bug where his Reflexive Rubber ability could sometimes fail to end correctly. He’s back to being as fantastic as ever!

4. Storm’s Tempestuous Control: Fixed an issue where Storm’s Ultimate Ability could lead to unintended positions if she unleashes it just as she passes through Doctor Strange’s portal. She’ll now control the storm without getting lost!

5. Storm’s Recovery Rumble: Resolved a bug where Storm’s Ultimate Ability could end abnormally if trapped by recovering destructible structures. She’s ready to unleash her powers—no more interruptions in the eye of the storm!

6. Moon Knight’s Handy Prompt: Corrected the issue where the ground visual cue for Moon Knight’s Ultimate Ability would prematurely disappear—no more being caught unaware about incoming talons.

7. Wolverine’s Fastball Bewilderment: Fixed occasional synchronization issues in the Fastball Special Team-Up Ability where on Wolverine’s side, he would appear as being held by the Hulk, but others would see Wolverine still in his original place. Now, everyone’s in sync to play ball.

8. Magneto’s Ironic Iron Issue: Resolved an occasional problem where Iron Man’s Ultimate Ability would still take effect even after being absorbed by Magneto’s Ultimate Ability. Magneto’s magnetic prowess now has it fully contained!

9. Jeff the Land Shark’s Spitting Shenanigans: Fixed an issue where if Jeff the Land Shark spit out others just as his Ultimate Ability was about to end, it would be interrupted and automatically spit them out when the ultimate ended, causing it to look like the animation played twice. He’ll now eject everyone in one smooth motion!

10. Banner’s Revival Wardrobe: Addressed a costume issue that occasionally occurred with Banner after being revived by Rocket Raccoon’s beacon. He’s looking sharp and ready to hulk out!

11. Loki’s Reload: Fixed a rare issue where Loki’s Mystical Missiles would not refill after reloading during unstable network conditions. He’s back to being the trickster with a full arsenal!

12. Loki’s Transformation Trouble: Resolved a rare occurrence where Loki’s Ultimate Ability transformation would end immediately after activation in unstable network conditions. His mischief will now last as intended!