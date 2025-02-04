Marvel Rivals Adds New Legendary Skins for Captain America and Luna Snow

Sure, the PvP combat and different character abilities in Marvel Rivals are great. But another exciting perk of the game is getting to see beloved Marvel heroes and villains in a different style than how they’re portrayed in the MCU. Many Marvel Rivals character models align more closely with comic book appearances, delighting many longtime Marvel fans. Expanding on the already exciting designs are the various new skins NetEase keeps releasing with different and sometimes familiar takes on favorite characters.

Marvel Rivals may not be starting a new season any time soon, with Season 1 likely to last until some time in April. However, that doesn’t mean new heroes and new content won’t be added, as we still have the mid-season update to look forward to. Along with seasonal updates, Marvel Rivals continues to introduce new skins and cosmetics for players to enjoy – if they’re willing to spend the in-game cash, of course. In fact, new skins have been arriving relatively regularly, making it hard to keep up if you’re trying to save up free in-game currency.

Luna snow and doom’s division in marvel rivals

The latest additions to the lineup of buyable skins will be two new Legendary styles, one for Captain America and one for Luna Snow. Captain America will don his Avengers: Infinity War look, while Luna Snow will sport a Mirae 2099 look. While some skins have been available as part of Twitch drops and other giveaways, it looks like these will be in the in-game store only.

New Captain America and Luna Snow Skins Arrive in Marvel Rivals on February 6th

Both of the new skins will be available starting on February 6th at 9 PM EST. No word yet on the exact price for these new skins, but players believe they will considered Legendary tier. If so, they will likely cost around 1,800 – 2,000 Units, although different skins do tend to vary in price. Basically, these costumes aren’t likely to be cheap.

The latest new costumes to arrive in Marvel Rivals

Overall, fans are pretty excited to see these new looks. In particular, many feel this is the first time Captain America has gotten a good-looking skin in the game. There are currently four looks for him, including the default, Captain A.I.MERICA, Galactic Talon, and Captain Gladiator. The new Avengers: Infinity War skin looks poised to be the first Legendary costume for the hero.

Meanwhile, Luna Snow has just three looks at the moment. She has a Minty Beats Rare Skin and Shining Star epic skin along with the default look, meaning this would be her first Legendary skin as well if fan theories prove correct. In fact, relatively few female heroes have seen a Legendary-tier costume, making this an extra exciting addition.

For now, we don’t know if the skins will bring any new animations for Captain America’s shield or Luna Snow’s icy abilities. Some kinds have added additional cosmetic changes like this, and the different look on Cap’s shields has some curious if his attack will look different. Once the skins release on February 6th, players will have a chance to preview them and decide if they’re worth the in-game coin.