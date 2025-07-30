Marvel Rivals Players Can Get a Free Star-Lord Skin Soon

Marvel Rivals players can soon get a major freebie. As the game continues to offer new skins and styles for the iconic characters, including the recent summer line of skins, some of them are easier to get than others. Though they provide no advantage in the game, they do often cost money on in-game purchases. This time, however, that won’t be the case with a new Star-Lord skin. Here’s how to obtain it.

Marvel Rivals Giving Away Guardians of the Galaxy Skin

Star-Lord is one of the Guardians of the Galaxy skins in Marvel Rivals, the smash hit Marvel 6v6 hero shooter that has taken the gaming world by storm. He, like many others, has a ton of different variations of the classic look. Now, one of them can be yours for free without even doing anything in the game.

Starting August 6th, you can gain the new Star-Lord – Ignite Skin by watching 4 hours of Twitch Streams!#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/fUMeYLPpIM — X0XLEAK (@X0X_LEAK) July 29, 2025

All you have to do is spend a little bit of time watching Twitch streamers play Marvel Rivals. As long as your accounts are synced, the skin for the leader of the Guardians and more will be yours without paying a single dime. You can also get two sprays, a celebration emote, and two nameplates for Star-Lord, who is the central focus of the post. All the cosmetics are about him.

This comes as Marvel Rivals skins are a popular thing in the gaming world. The cast for The Fantastic Four: First Steps just went viral for their reactions to the iconic Malice skin for Sue Storm. Of course, the recent summer update with bathing suit skins for so many characters was also rather popular for a long time.

This is not an uncommon thing in the free-to-play shooter genre. While those games, like Fortnite and Marvel Rivals, depend on in-game purchases since they make nothing from the game’s actual downloads, the developers often like to throw a bone to gamers who might not want to spend around $20 on the game. It keeps players interested because while skins add nothing to the gameplay, they do add a level of fun or variety if nothing else.

Fortnite does this often, especially with Twitch streams. It’s a great way to grow the community and promote those who’ve helped get the game to a wider audience. A free skin is enticing enough for gamers to do a lot, but now all they have to do is watch someone play the game, so it helps Marvel Rivals grow in so many different ways.

The skin will be available on August 6, so you have until then to link up your Twitch account and the Marvel Rivals profile. It’s pretty easy to do so, and you can just make a Twitch account if you don’t already have one. That might be wise, as plenty of Twitch Drops happen all the time.

Right now, it’s a free skin for a very popular character, but there will be other things available down the line. Any stream listed under the “Marvel Rivals” category on Twitch will suffice. You can also check your progress towards any of the rewards any time by viewing the Drops Inventory page. The same page is where you redeem any and all available rewards.