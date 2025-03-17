Marvel Rivals Developer Teases Changes to Team-Up Skills, Plans Beyond Season 2

We’re more than halfway through the first full season of Marvel Rivals, which saw the addition of the Fantastic Four to the game’s playable roster. We don’t have a release date for the new season just yet, but there has been speculation it could be dropping within the next month. NetEase already has everything in place for the new season, but it seems the developers are already looking far beyond that point. In a new interview with PC Gamer, Marvel Rivals director Guangyun Chen offered some indication how far along the team is with content for the game.

“We have invested a lot of resources into developing upcoming content, including new characters, new maps, new modes, and more,” Chen told PC Gamer. “The content for Season 2 is ready and set to go. The designs for Seasons 3 and 4 have also been completed and are currently under intensive development! Overall, everything is progressing smoothly.”

blade has appeared in marvel rivals, but hasn’t been made playable yet

While the content for Marvel Rivals Season 2 might be finished, the team is still keeping quiet about its plans. There’s currently a lot of speculation that we could see the arrival of Blade, which would make sense for multiple reasons. While Chen did not have anything to say about new characters, he did reveal that changes are coming to the game’s Team-Up skills. If there’s a specific Team-Up skill you’ve become accustomed to (or if there’s one that you hate), there’s a chance things won’t play out the same way in Season 2.

“Team-Up skills are dynamic,” Chen told the outlet. “Starting from Season 2, we will introduce new Team-Up skills with the seasonal update and adjust some existing ones. Together with seasonal overall balance adjustments, this will create a new combat environment and experience for the season.”

Those adjustments might be cause for concern for existing players, but Chen says that “we will pay close attention to the player community as one of the bases for our balancing decisions.” Listening to the community is going to be important to the long-term health of the game, but the developers seem to be putting a lot of thought into ways to keep fans coming back. It will be interesting to see how these changes play out, and how players respond. Marvel Rivals has been a huge success since launching last year, but it can be a challenge getting players to stay invested.

If Marvel Rivals Season 2 really is launching next month, we should expect to learn a lot more details over the next few weeks. It’s promising that there are already plans locked into place for a few seasons, but that’s not too surprising based on many of the leaks that have already circulated online. We might not know which characters will be added to the game next, but there have been a lot of rumors, including some unusual picks like Ultron.

