Marvel Rivals Trailer Reveals New Look at Blade

Marvel Rivals Season 1 is underway, with the Season 1.5 update set to launch on February 21st. The first season focused on the Fantastic Four, adding Mister Fantastic and Invisible Woman to the game upon its launch, with plans for The Thing and Human Torch to join once the 1.5 update goes live. With four new characters already revealed, fans have turned their attention to what the future holds for Marvel Rivals, but specifically what other characters will join the legendary roster. While there are many leaks and theories about upcoming characters, Marvel Rivals just teased a future character while showing off the new map in Marvel Rivals’ Season 1.5 update.

Players will soon be able to face off against Dracula in Marvel Rivals’ Empire of the Eternal Night: Central Park map. While showing off the map, players picked up on the first look at an upcoming hero: Blade.

Blade is a Daywalker, half-human and half-vampire in Marvel comics. He has proven popular, with several films, an upcoming reboot, and an appearance in Deadpool & Wolverine. With Dracula making an appearance in Marvel Rivals, it is only fitting that Blade would eventually arrive. In past art, Blade has been seen fighting with Dracula, with the vampire grasping Blade by the throat.

Previous leaks suggested that Blade would arrive in Marvel Rivals’ Season 2. This would make sense considering Season 1 already added four characters. While normally one should consider leaks and rumors with trepidation, the tease at the end of the map trailer adds a lot of evidence that Blade will be added to Marvel Rivals.

With Blade essentially confirmed to be coming to Marvel Rivals, fans have begun speculating what role he will play. Duelist is the main archetype players expect of Blade, theorizing he will be able to attack foes and drain health from them. He is also likely to use a sword, as he is known for this in the comics and other adaptations. However, fans disagree about whether he will be more tanky or faster when engaging enemies.

Blade could also be a Vanguard if they opt to go with a more tanky design for his kit. Blade has been known to take a lot of punishment, and a Vanguard that can self-heal by inflicting damage would be a great concept. Combining that with a pocket Strategist could make for a very powerful combo.

What are your thoughts on Blade coming in Marvel Rivals Season 2? Do you like the look of Blade in this tease? Let us know in the comments below!