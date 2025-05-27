Marvel Rivals Players Want Buffs for “Bland” Ultron

Ultron has been one of the most requested characters in Marvel Rivals, but fans are unimpressed now that he is finally being added. The initial reveal saw a good reception to the new Strategist, marking the first time a non-Duelist flying character has been added. However, this excitement was short-lived after players saw Ultron’s stats and abilities, leading many to quickly demand a buff. The general consensus of many players on Reddit is that Ultron will be dead on arrival with no one playing him when Season 2.5 begins on May 30th unless NetEase makes some serious changes to the iconic villain’s kit and stats.

Ultron has been expected to be less of a healing Strategist in exchange for more damage, but his low healing numbers combined with low damage have left Marvel Rivals players confused. Players tested his kit against the training bots, finding that his healing capabilities barely heal the bot’s damage and that a single shot from Hawkeye deals more damage than a burst from Ultron’s ultimate.

“Looks like Ultron was caught in the support nerf wave while in development and will likely require changes,” said u/Leading-Catch725. “Deployment of Ultron already seems incomplete and needs hot fixing to increase healing.”

Players believe that Ultron is underpowered because NetEase was worried about how strong a flying support would be in Marvel Rivals. Many expect Ultron will be treated like a Duelist/Strategist combo, seeing a rise in the three Strategist meta. With the ability to deal good damage and output consistent healing, Ultron would easily be one of the strongest characters in the game, hence why he was nerfed before release.

This is one theory on why many of Ultron’s attributes are bad, and those who share this fully expect Ultron to receive buffs throughout Season 2.5. NetEase has released powerful flying characters, Iron Man and Human Torch, only to nerf them, but has also released underpowered ones like Storm, who later received a buff.

Regardless of why Ultron was designed like this, Marvel Rivals players are unhappy. NetEase will likely monitor the meta once Ultron releases and adjust him as needed throughout. Until then, the first chance that he’ll be playable will be later this week on May 30th when Ultron is added to Marvel Rivals across PS5, Xbox, and PC.