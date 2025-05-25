Marvel Rivals’ Combat Chest Includes New Skins, Teases Future Foundation Costumes

Play video

The Season 2.5 update for Marvel Rivals is hitting next Friday, but several streamers and players are currently able to test out the new update and the variety of changes it’s bringing to the game. That includes checking out some of the new unlockables, and while there won’t be a new BattlePass until season 3, season 2.5 will introduce the Combat Chest, which is a smaller four tier pass that allows you to unlock three new costumes and a host of emojis, emotes, MVP animations, and sprays. One of those new skins is for a certain Mister Fanastic, and through his MVP animation, we have our first tease of full Future Foundation costumes for the rest of the team.

The Mister Fantastic skin is part of the third tier of the Combat Chest, and it’s clearly based on the Future Foundation look and style that gave the team mostly white costumes with black accents. This suit features that overall white and black aesthetic, though there’s some light blue in the mix and a bit more tech than in the original costume version. While this costume is cool, it’s the other costumes that really command attention.

Before you unlock the Future Foundation skin, you will be able to unlock the Future Foundation MVP animation, and as you can see in the video below (via @mmmmmmmmiller), the ending of that screen showcases Future Foundation-style costumes for Invisible Woman, The Thing, and Spider-Man. None of these costumes are listed on the Combat Chest, but they will likely be released over time in separate packs, and they all look, well, fantastic.

There have been a number of reactions online to the new costumes, lamenting the lack of Human Torch, but those who are familiar with the Future Foundation from the comics know that Torch wasn’t actually part of that team since he was thought to be dead at the time. Spider-Man was part of this team instead, so while some are irritated that Spidey gets another suit, it makes perfect sense in this particular instance.

The Combat Chest will also include new costumes for Storm and Magneto, but there are also a host of sprays and emotes that can be used by other characters. The Combat Chest will be purchasable for 690 Lattice, and once purchased, can be completed at your own pace without worrying about it expiring. There are also several items in the Combat Chest that can be obtained for free, and those have been marked below as well. Here’s everything you get with the Combat Chest through all four tiers.

Combat Chest

Tier 1:

Mystery Emoji

Emma Frost: Make It Rain Emoji (Free)

Ultimate Wind-Rider Spray

Storm: Tempest Scourge Emote

Storm: Ultimate Wind-Rider Nameplate (Free)

Storm: Ultimate Wind-Rider Costume

Tier 2:

Krakoa Seedlings Spray (Free)

Storm: Kingdom Savior MVP Animation

Cerebro Collectible (Free)

Psylocke: Harmony Duets Emote

Ultron Emblem Spray (Free)

Galacta-Mood Bundle (Free)

Tier 3:

Mr. Fantastic: Future Foundation Nameplate

Emma Frost Emblem Spray (Free)

Mister Fantastic: Identity Overhaul Emote

Mister Fantastic: Future Foundation Spray

Mister Fantastic: We Are The Future MVP Animation

Mister Fantastic: Future Foundation Costume (Free)

Tier 4:

Magneto: OX53574F5244 Emote

Magneto Binary Sword Spray (Free)

Magneto: Binary Sword Nameplate

Basic Emoji Bundle (Free)

Magneto: Magnetic Melody MVP Animation

Magneto: Binary Sword Costume

The Combat Chest will be available to purchase when Season 2.5 launches on May 30th, and will be accompanied by a host of balance updates, a new playable character in Ultron (the first flying Strategist), 6 new team-up attacks, a new level (Arrako), and more.

What do you think of the new Combat Chest, and do you like the new costumes? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things Marvel Rivals and gaming with me on Bluesky @knightofoa!