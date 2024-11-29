Marvel Rivals Soundtrack Headed to Vinyl from Mutant (Exclusive)

Marvel Rivals from NetEase and Marvel Games is finally nearing its release which is set for December 6th, and with that release will come a whole new set of songs from the game’s main theme to tracks geared towards certain maps. Some of those tracks are ones players might’ve heard already through some early looks at the game in playtests and other previews, but for those who can’t get enough of the soundtrack and want to have it for themselves to listen to over and over again, ComicBook can exclusively reveal that Mutant is bringing the Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes soundtrack to vinyl.

Mutant is working with Marvel and Hollywood Records to make this a first-ever Marvel Rivals vinyl a reality with 15 tracks total included on the vinyl release. It’ll be pressed on 140GM color vinyl and will go for $30 when it’s released.

As for how Marvel Rivals players can get their hands on this vinyl, you’ll be able to lock in your preorder today on Black Friday when the preorders go live at 2 p.m. ET. You’ll be able to find Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes on sale here via Mutant’s site alongside soundtracks for all kinds of other hits like Alien: Romulus, Longlegs, Twisters, and more.

The songs included on the Marvel Rivals soundtrack that you can expect from your vinyl are also listed out below to preview what you’ll be getting from this physical release alongside a look at the artwork for the vinyl itself. Artists such as Adriana Figueroa’s and Korean singer Le’mon contributed their talents to the Marvel Rivals soundtrack, and those who’ve been playing the game already during the playtests or who have been keeping up with updates ahead of launch will notice several familiar names in the tracklist. Yggdrasill and Shin-Shibuya, for example, are two of the maps that will be playable in Marvel Rivals along with the newly revealed Hydra map.

The marvel rivals: galactic tunes vinyl set to accompany Marvel Rivals.

Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes Tracklist

Side A

Rivals ‘Til The End (Main Theme) Performed by Adriana Figueroa Path to Rivals (Login Theme) The Golden Realm Glorious Yggdrasill No One Rivals Doom Impending Dooms The Dark Gate Beckons Many Heads of Hydra

Side B

Fate of Both Worlds Performed by Le’mon Shin-Shibuya Neon Web of Spider-Islands Tokyo 2099 Showdown Birnin T’Challa Pilgrimage to Djalia Warriors of Wakanda

For those still getting brought up to speed on Marvel Rivals, the game has essentially been described as Marvel’s take on an Overwatch 2-style game where you play as your favorite Marvel heroes (and villains) in a hero-shooter setup. It includes tons of Marvel characters already that’ll all be free at launch, and the game itself is free-to-play, so if you’re a Marvel fan, there’s very little stopping you from checking it out. If you like what you see there or at least are on board with the music, be sure to check out Mutant’s Marvel Rivals: Galactic Tunes vinyl afterwards, assuming it’s not sold out by then.