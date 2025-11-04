Marvel Snap Rocks Out With Movement Heavy “Arachnid Anarchy” Season Pass

Marvel Snap is embracing the chaotic spirit of rock with its newest season, “Arachnid Anarchy.” Launching Nov. 4 ahead of the Golden Gauntlet tournament, the new season is focused on giving the Movement mechanic a lot of brand-new tools and weapons. Characters like Spider-Punk, Ezekiel Sims, and the Prowler benefit from decks that lean into the mechanic, with clear synergy towards cards like Kraven, Scream, Hercules, and Hydra-Stomper.

The new season also promises to bring back two fan-favorite gameplay modes, as well as other Tech cards and Abilities that could reshape the Meta. Alongside an upcoming balance update, this all lends itself well to the potential experimentation and inventive approaches to the Golden Gauntlet. Here are all the new cards coming to Marvel Snap during the “Arachnid Anarchy” season, and which cards they’ll fit in perfectly alongside. (And you can WIN the new season pass for free by participating in ComicBook’s Marvel Snap giveaway HERE!)

What Arachnid Anarchy Brings To Marvel Snap

Marvel Snap‘s latest season is bringing back the Spider-Verse in a big way, with an increased focus on movement mechanics that play into the established approach to wall-crawlers in the game. “Arachnid Anarchy” is specifically themed around Spider-Punk and the larger Spider-Verse of characters. This includes new additions like Man-Spider and The Prowler, who highlight the underlying versatility of this season.

Spider-Punk is the Premium Season Pass character, a 3/3 who can move once and steal 2 Power from the highest-Power enemy at their location. It’ll be exciting to see how this mechanic blends together with other movement-centric cards like Ghost-Spider, Cloak, and Hellion. The Super Premium Season Pass card for the season is Man-Spider, who fuses Agony and Black Panther into a new, potentially devastating combo. Man-Spider is a 5/1 whose On Reveal ability merges him with the last card you played. After the fusion, Man-Spider then doubles its power. As suggested in the Dev Diary for the season, this could make it a killer combo with powerful cards that suffer from natural drawbacks like Starbrand, Typhoid Mary, or Red Skull — allowing the player to double that power without having to deal with their lingering negative Ongoing effects.

Other new cards for the season include the 3/4 Superior Spider-Man, who grants the player +1 Energy at the start of each turn if you have any cards with increased Power in play — something that will greatly benefit decks that utilize buff cards like America Chavez, Surge, or Okoye. It’s also a natural combo with cards like Silver Surfer and Rocket Raccoon or Cassandra Nova, which buff themselves when they’re played. Ezekiel Sims is an interesting fusion of mechanics. A natural 2/2, Ezekiel Sims gains +2 Power when a higher Power card is played to his location. Sims then moves to another location, making him potentially crucial for decks that run with cards like Kraven or Hydra-Stomper.

Spider-Man Noir is one of the most unique technical cards in the game. A 4/6, Spider-Man Noir’s On Reveal only comes into play if your other cards cost exactly 8 total. If this is the case, Spider-Man Noir adds the top card of your deck to his location and then sets its power to 8. For decks that are designed around building Power instead of laying straight down, Spider-Man Noir could be an ideal mid-game turn that makes cards like Iron Man even more devastating.

Finally, The Prowler is a 3/4 that, similar to Hawkeye: Kate Bishop or Snowguard, generates unique minor cards to the hand. The Prowler creates 2 Thief’s Tools and adds them to your hand. The Vibro-Shock Gauntlets give your highest-Power Caard +2 Power and give you +1 Energy the following turn. Remote Mines give the highest-power enemy card(s)in a lane -2 power. Flight Harness gives the highest-Power card +1 Power and then moves it one lane to the right. Giving Prowler even more synergy with movement mechanics, the Thief’s Tools cost 0 Energy if a card moved last turn.

Other cards that will be available during the season in the Sanctum Showdown will be Hydro-Man (who sets the Cost of each deck’s top card to 1), Chameleon (who copies the text of another card revealed at that location that turn), and the Ability cards Deafening Chord (which afflicts an enemy character that costs 3 or less with -1 power and removes its text) and Web-Sling (which allows the user to move one card away next turn). As always, there will be some cool season pass variants as well, this time for Spider-Punk, Silk, and Ghost-Spider, on top of the previously mentioned return of Sanctum Showdown as well as High Voltage. For more info about the “Arachnid Anarchy” season, check out the Dev Diary video below.