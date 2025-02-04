Marvel Snap Adds Sam Wilson’s Captain America in New Season

Steve Rogers has officially passed the torch, or in his case, Captain America’s Shield, for some time now. It has made its way to Sam Wilson, played by Anthony Mackie in the MCU, who has now taken up the mantle of the iconic hero in Captain America: Brave New World. Before this, Wilson was The Falcon, but he has accepted the role of Captain America, and it seems it’s not just in the MCU. Sam Wilson’s Captain America is joining a popular game based on Marvel, giving fans more ways to show their support for the First Avenger.

Sam Wilson will star as Captain America beyond Captain America: Brave New World as he will now be a new card in Marvel Snap. Players will be able to enjoy this new addition during the Brave New World Season in Marvel Snap, which adds numerous new cards and more.

Marvel Snap Brave New World Season Rewards.

Sam Wilson’s Captain America is an exciting new addition to Marvel Snap. It features the iconic design shared in Captain America: Brave New World and is the star of the new season pass. This character card requires two energy and has three power and has a special power. At game start, you may add Captain America’s Shield to a random location.

Sam Wilson’s Captain America has an ongoing ability as well. This lets him move Captain America’s Shield to a random location. Captain America’s Shield cannot be destroyed in Marvel Snap, and it grants Captain America +2 power when it moves to Cap’s location. This also applies to Sam Wilson’s Captain America, making it a great combo.

The Brave New World season in Marvel Snap adds in many other rewards. These include cards like Sam Wilson’s Captain America, Captain America, Falcon, and more. The mantle of the Falcon has also passed on, and Marvel Snap gains the card Joaquin Torres Falcon as a result. New locations and albums will also be joining this season.

The latest season of Marvel Snap is live now, though fans of the MCU will have to wait until February 14th to watch Captain America: Brave New World in theaters. Players can enjoy the next phase of the MCU and Marvel Snap alongside the new Captain America throughout February.