Marvel Snap's Worst Feature Is the Community Events

Most players probably don't realize that Marvel Snap is running a Halloween event, and that's a problem. While the Symbiote Invasion Season Pass is what's dominating most people's attention in Marvel Snap (at least when the game isn't encouraging players to chase after ridiculous combos), the game is hosting a free mini-event designed to celebrate Halloween. There's only one problem – the event has barely been advertised and can only be found through the News tab. The free Halloween event features players trying to collect candy in order to unlock four kinds of decorations, one of which being Morbius. If players can unlock all four decorations, they'll receive 100 free credits, which can be used to upgrade cards and increase Collection Levels.

Players receive Candies (up to 200 a day) just by earning cubes in matches. Players can also receive 20 candies by completing two in-gam daily missions, and they can receive 50 candies by playing decks with one of the following cards: Brood, Ghost Rider, Green Goblin, Hobgoblin, Morbius, Mister Sinister, Mysterio, and Nightcrawler. In total, it will take 1,000 candies to unlock all the decorations to get the free credits.

We'll note that this isn't the first Community event Marvel Snap has had since its global launch – a Symbiote event resulted in all players winding up with a Carnage icon. And although 100 credits isn't exactly a game-changer for players, but the fact that a Halloween event is buried away could be a worrying sign in the long term. Marvel Snap's ultimate success will be how the game retains players after the hype has died down and players have assembled a nearly full collection of cards to use for deck-building. Free seasonal events can help keep interest high in Marvel Snap, provided that players know about them.

