Impossible Marvel Snap Challenge Asks Players to Use a Card That Isn’t Even Out

Fans of Marvel and card games have been loving Marvel Snap. It offers a roster of iconic characters consisting of Marvel heroes and villains battling across classic locations in the multiverse. Players can participate in PvP and PvE content, unlocking new cards and completing challenges. However, a recent challenge has drawn the ire of fans, as it seemingly is impossible to beat. The Marvel Snap challenge in question requires players to win using a specific card, but the card required is not even in the game, meaning Marvel Snap players have no way to complete the challenge and earn the reward.

The unbeatable Marvel Snap challenge is a part of the Prehistoric Avengers: Bonus Challenge. To complete it, players must win games with a certain card not available in the game: the Moon God Khonshu.

This Time Limited challenge is one of many in Marvel Snap, but without Khonshu in the game, players cannot complete it and earn the reward. According to players, the challenge text should require Eson to complete, but instead, it reads:

“Time Limited: Win with Khonshu starting in your Deck.”

Khonshu has been rumored to be added in March, so it is possible the challenge went live early or was supposed to include a different card requirement, such as Eson. Players have claimed to test Decks with Eson, but winning does not progress the challenge. This indicates the challenge was posted in error and should not be active at this time.

While this is an unfortunate bug on Nuverse and Second Dinner Studio, fans are excited about the free rewards they will likely get as compensation for the impossible challenge. Some think they’ll simply release Khonshu early and give him to all players, but this remains to be seen.

This isn’t the first time Marvel Snap has accidentally released something with a bug. Marvel Snap has given out rewards like this for previous mistakes, so these fans who are aware of the misstep and called it out have the right idea. Whether or not they receive the rewards from the challenge or a different kind is the bigger question.

The Prehistoric Avengers is an ongoing event for Marvel Snap that added new cards. These include Agamotto, Eson, Firehair, Starbrand, The First Ghost Rider, and Khonshu. These have been released in a staggered period, and Khonshu is still absent in the game.

Each card is powerful and pairs well with other cards to create powerful Decks. Khonshu will pair with Moon Knight but fits in strongly on discard-focused decks. It will certainly need the right setup to be effective, but players shouldn’t underestimate the power of Khonshu in Marvel Snap when it becomes available.

Khonshu and Moon Knight have shot up in popularity between Disney’s Moon Knight television series and Moon Knight’s inclusion in Marvel Rivals. Some have speculated that Khonshu’s release in Marvel Snap is supposed to align with the release of Moon Knight season two, but there is no confirmation of this.