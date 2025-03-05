All 6 of Marvel Snap’s New Prehistoric Avengers Season Cards, Ranked

A new season of Marvel Snap is upon us. March 2025’s season is themed around the Prehistoric Avengers, a relatively recent concept from the comics following heroes that formed a version of the Avengers 1 million years before the modern day in the comics. That means many of this series’ new cards are based on relatively obscure characters, although they have connections to more well-known heroes like Moon Knight, Dr. Strange, and Jean Grey.

Six new cards will become available to Marvel Snap players throughout the Prehistoric Avengers season of Marvel Snap. One must be purchased with the Season Pass, four can be obtained through Collector’s Tokens or Spotlight Caches, and one can be earned through play when the limited-time mode High Voltage returns to Marvel Snap. To help you decide which cards to pursue, I’m ranking them from worst to best.

6. The First Ghost Rider

Unfortunately, the free card players can get through High Voltage is also the month’s worst. The First Ghost Rider is a 2-cost, 5-power card with text that reads “On Reveal: Discard the lowest-Power card for your hand. Remove that card’s Power from this.” While I love playing discard decks, The First Ghost Rider’s ability feels too situational. Most of the time, it seems like I’ll be better off using Colleen Wing, Moon Knight, or Swordmaster. Unless a discard deck that mainly uses 0 or 1-power cards emerges, the tradeoffs of using The First Ghost Rider don’t really seem worth it.

5. Eson

Eson isn’t a bad card, it’s just one of the least exciting ones coming to Marvel Snap this month. It’s a 6-cost, 10-power card with the ability “End of Turn: Put a created card from your hand here.” It could be decent in Arishem, Agamotto, ramp, or other card-generation-based decks, but it will require a fairly smart deck design if you want to maximize its late-game effectiveness. It may still be worth checking out if you enjoy the decks I listed, though.

4. Starbrand

Starbrand is a card with very intriguing potential, although I’m not sure if it will be inherently fantastic. It’s a 3-cost, 10-power card, which is nothing to scoff at in Marvel Snap; unfortunately, its ability is “Ongoing: Your opponent has +3 Power at each other location.” You’ll need to pair Starbrand with ability-removal cards like Zero and Sauron, which haven’t been relevant to Marvel Snap’s meta in a long time, to use it effectively. Maybe Starbrand will revive that deck build’s popularity, but know you’ll need to also plan for Starbrand’s downside if you do decide to pick it up.

3. Khonshu

As a discard-enjoyer, I can’t wait to start deckbuilding with Khonshu, which is technically three cards in one. Khonshu has three “phases” and returns in a new phase each time it’s discarded. It starts as a 6-5, turns into a 6-8 after one discard, and becomes a 6-12 in its final form. Whenever you choose to play Khonshu, its “On Reveal: Resurrect a card you discarded to another location” ability activates, setting the resurrected card’s power to that of Khonshu. With the right deck builds, Khonshu could usurp Apocalypse as the best Turn 6 play in discard decks. It’s not nearly as viable outside that archetype, but discard players should be excited about this one.

2. Firehair

If you’re the kind of Marvel Snap player who enjoys using mill decks or pulling off insane On Reveal combos, then you need to pick up Firehair. It’s a 2-cost, 3-power card with the text “When one of your cards is destroyed, this uses that card’s On Reveal.” That’s a very powerful ability for an early-game card. It should have no problem slotting into a variety of destroy, mill, or combo-based Marvel Snap decks. Pull off a ridiculous combo with Firehair, and your opponent will have no idea what hit them.

1. Agamotto

Prehistoric Avengers’ Season Pass card is one you can’t miss. While Khonshu is three cards in one, Agamotto is five cards in one. On his own, Agamotto is a 5-cost, 10-power card with text that shuffles four Ancient Arcana into the player’s deck at the start of a game. Each of those Arcana cards has an extremely strong ability that it can use before banishing itself from the game board. You can see all four cards and their abilities below:

Winds of Watoom: “On Reveal: Afflict an enemy card here with -5 Power and move it right (Banish this.)”

Temporal Manipulation: “On Reveal: Give Agamotto +3 Power. Put him into your hand if he’s not in play. (Banish this.)”

Images of Ikonn: “On Reveal: Transform your other card here into copies of the highest-Power one. (Banish this.)”

Bolts of Balthaak: “On Reveal: Next turn, you get +4 Energy (Banish this.).”

All four Arcana cards have excellent abilities, so Agamotto certainly feels like the kind of Marvel Snap card that could create a new archetype on its own, like Surtur. This may prove to be one of the best Season Pass cards Marvel Snap offers this year, so I’d recommend avid players pick it up if they can.