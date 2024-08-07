Marvel Snap Season Adds New Young Avengers Characters, Cards

Marvel Snap has ushered in a new season, with its new characters to add to the roster bringing the next generation as the Young Adventures make their arrival, each with their own unique vibes and powers. The season pass centers on the trick arrows of Kate Bishop, proving determination and skill mean just as much as any superpower. Upon Kate’s reveal, players add 2 arrows to their hands, with the trick arrows present including:

Acid Arrow: On Reveal – Switch sides.

Basic Arrow: On Reveal – If you play a card at this location next turn, +3 Power.

Grapple Arrow: On Reveal – After you play your next card, move it to this location.

Pym Arrow: Ongoing – If your side of this location is full, +3 Power.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Additional Young Adventures characters now in Marvel Snap include:

Marvel Boy: After each turn, give 3 of your 1-Cost cards +1 Power. August 6th release.

Wiccan: On Reveal – If you’ve spent all your Energy this game, +2 Max Energy. August 13th release.

Speed: Ongoing – +1 Power for each turn in which you spent all your Energy. August 20th release.

Emperor Hulkling: At the start of the game, copy the text of a random 6-Cost card. August 27th release.

New Series 4 and Series 5 cards appear in the Spotlight Cache and the Token Shop. As you level up your Collection Level, Spotlight Caches become available for you to unlock a Series 4, Series 5 card, Spotlight Variants, or more. The Spotlight Caches for Series 5 follow:

August 6th: Marvel Boy, Blob, Red Hulk

August 13th: Wiccan, Pixie, Loki

August 20th: Speed, Jeff The Baby Land Shark ,Iron Lad

August 27th: Emperor Hulkling, Cannonball, Nimrod

Additional details on Series 5 of Marvel Snap can be read below.

New Locations

Destroyed Mansion: Add a Rock here and a Vibranium to your hand.

Clubhouse: Fill this to give your cards at other locations +1 Power.

New Albums

Make sure everyone knows it’s all going to be OK, with your very own Galactus Emote. You can collect your favorite Flaviano pieces and earn an exclusive Galactus emote starting August 8th!

Collect 3: Negasonic Teenage Warhead Avatar

Collect 6: 2000 Collector’s Tokens

Collect 9: Negasonic Teenage Warhead Variant

Collect 12: Galactus OK Emote

The best star-spangled variants can be found in the new Miss America album. Dropping August 15th!

Collect 1: America Chavez Avatar

Collect 3: Cosmic Pink Border

Collect 5: America Chavez Variant

Collect 7: America Chavez Reactions

No problem is so big that you can’t blow it up with some fireworks! Luca this new Jubilee Variant that you can grab on August 21st!

Collect 3: Jubilee Avatar

Collect 6: 2000 Credits

Collect 9: Jubilee Variant

Collect 12: Jubilee Pogchamp Emote

Flaviano Shop Takeovers

Flaviano produces some of the most ICONIC pieces, and for two straight days, those variants will be taking over the shop! From August 8-9th, you will see Flaviano all over the shop, including FOUR brand new variants! We’ll be introducing a new Patriot, Storm, Negasonic Teenage Warhead, and Havok!

Twitch Drops

Watch your favorite MARVEL SNAP Twitch streamers to earn Boosters, Credits, and a special Jeff Week bonus of a Storm Variant featuring Jeff the Baby Land Shark! Drops will be available from August 19th-27th. Don’t miss out!

Watch 2 hours to earn: 65 Storm Boosters

Watch 4 hours to earn: 350 Credits

Watch 6 hours to earn: Storm Variant featuring Jeff the Baby Land Shark!

Head over to marvelsnap.com/twitchdrops to link your accounts today.