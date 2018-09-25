‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Game Story Continues in New Spider-Geddon Comic Debuting This Week

At this point, there are some of you that finally beat Spider-Man on PlayStation 4. Not 100 percent yet, mind you (save for a few of you), but at least gotten through the story. So you’re probably wondering…what’s next? Well, besides the DLC that will start debuting next month, there’s also a fun side story that’s coming to the comics as well — and we’ve got a first look at which way this version of Spider-Man will be going in this particular universe.

Marvel has released some teaser images for Spider-Geddon #0, which is set to make its debut on newsstands and comic book stores starting September 26, introducing this Spider-Man to this particular world.

The first few pages have an interesting story to tell, penned by writer Christos Gage, alongside Jed MacKay, and artistically created by Clayton Crain, Javier Garron and Israel Silva. You can see all the pages below, but here’s the quick lowdown:

Spidey begins by swinging through the city, listening to J. Jonah Jameson’s latest podcast (to a point, anyway), before Mary Jane decides to give him a call. She explains that some sort of maniac is tearing his way through the city, and the hero goes to confront him.

It turns out to be none other than the Tarantula, who lets loose with a number of mechanical appendages, threatening to crush Spidey underneath them.

After making a joke about copyright infringement, Spidey tries to find a way to stop Tarantula, only to find his webs are ineffective with his electrical shielding. However, he’s able to finally subdue him with the help of a web bomb, leaving him tied up for the police.

But then things get really interesting, as another Spider-Man suddenly appears from another dimension, addressing him as Spider-Man of Earth 1048. He tells him that “he is needed,” in which he’s thrown for a loop. And that’s where the tease comes to an end. Check out the first few pages below!

You can read the rest of the story for yourself in just a few days, so be sure to pre-order your copy when you get a chance!

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.