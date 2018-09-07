‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Post-Credits Scene Revealed

WARNING: The article you’re about to read, and the gameplay clips you’re about to watch, contain major, end-game spoilers for Marvel’s Spider-Man. If you haven’t played the game yet, and if you haven’t beat the game, you have been warned, If you want to experience this game fresh, turn back now.

Marvel’s Spider-Man is an over-the-top cinematic journey from start to finish. The game took our breath away, and every chapter had another big twist or surprising moment that we didn’t expect. As with any other Marvel adventure worth its salt (or salty popcorn), Marvel’s Spider-Man contains a post-credits scene. In fact, we get two post-credits scenes in this game, and they both set up huge moments and an inevitable sequel. If you don’t mind getting spoiled, you can watch them both below:

Crazy, right?! In the first clip, Miles Morales approaches Peter Parker with some physical abnormalities he’s been experiencing. The ever-awkward Peter Parker thinks that this has something to do with puberty, but what he doesn’t know is that earlier in the game Miles suffers a quick and painful spider bite. He doesn’t think anything of it, but we as players see and know that it’s actually a research “super-spider” that bites Morales.

This results in him getting some spider powers, just like Peter. If and when a sequel to this game comes out, you can count on a Miles Morales Spider-Man being a part of it. We already saw Spider-Man teaching Miles how to fight in this game, so the setup is perfect. I think we’ll have a really juicy student-teacher relationship to observe for the next game.

The second clip finally teases the villain we’ve all been waiting to see: Venom. Of course, Eddie Brock is not the host this time around. In a huge twist, it’s revealed that Harry Osborn may play the role of Venom in the Marvel’s Spider-Man sequel.

Harry has been suffering from an intense illness which claimed the life of his mother. Norman Osborn refuses to lose Harry to the same disease, and has been conducting all kinds of dangerous research in order to cure him. In his hidden research lab are several super spiders, and we’re led to believe that Norman is trying to reverse-engineer them to perhaps uncover a regenerative power that can help his son.

Suspended in some kind of medical tank, Harry is surrounded by black matter which looks suspiciously like the symbiote we all know. When Norman presses his hand to the glass, the black matter reaches out on its own to touch the other side, revealing that it has some measure of autonomy. This is definitely building up to the next venom.

So what do you think?! Did the post-credits scenes blow your mind, and what do you think will happen in the sequel?!