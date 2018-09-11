‘Marvel’s Spider-Man:’ How to Unlock Vintage ‘Cartoon’ Suit

Marvel’s Spider-Man is taking over, and as comic book fans around the world are diving into the game for the first time, many are wondering how to get their hands on the classic “cartoon,” or Vintage Comic Book Suit. This is one of the most coveted suits in the game, and transforms Spider-Man into a living, breathing, beautifully-animated version of his old-school comic book and cartoon self. If you want to start playing with this suit in photo mode, here’s what you need to do.

The biggest barrier to entry here is the level-gate. You won’t be able to craft the Vintage Comic Book Suit until you’re level 41, which means if you want to use this thing before you get to the major end-game events, you need to start doing all of the side-quests and optional missions in between the story chapters. Side-quests will yield the most experience for your time invested, so don’t shy away from those. The base missions are also a great way to level up. Equip the suit mod that gives you more experience from defeating enemies, and then go clear out a bunch of bases or combat-focused challenges.

Once you reach level 41, assuming you’ve been doing some challenges and crime-fighting on the side, you should have all of the materials you need to craft the Vintage Comic Book Suit. The suit requires four backpack tokens, four challenge tokens, and four crime tokens. Fork those bad boys over, and before long you’ll be swinging around New York City and busting jaws as a beautifully-shaded cartoon superhero. If we could have seen some of this footage as kids, we wouldn’t have believed it; this is the superhero experience we’ve been craving since childhood.

The Vintage Comic Book suit ended up being my favorite suit in the game, but most of you seem to agree with our own Chris Killian that the classic Spider-Man suit (restored) is the best. You can check out our ranking of every suit in the video above. Make sure you weigh in and let us know in the comments which suit you’ve enjoyed playing with the most, and why! Which suit power are you guys using, and which suit mods have you found to be most useful?

