‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Costumes Each Have Unique Web-Shooters

Have you found all the costumes that you can wear in Marvel’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4? Well, we’ve just uncovered a neat new incentive for you to catch ’em all, so to speak — unique web-shooters.

A neat thread that opened up recently on Reddit has discovered that each costume within the game actually comes with its own special type of web-shooter, adapted to that costume’s design. And yes, they’re awesome.

You can see the pic for yourself below. And as you can see, the web-shooters mix right in with the design, whether you’re using Spidey’s traditional costume or something along the lines of his more alternative suits. Now that is attention to detail on Insomniac’s part.

There have been some interesting comments that have stemmed from the post, including some observations about choice of placement for said shooters.

For instance, Bunky305 was quick to note, “It looks like they hid the Homecoming web-shooter under the Fear Itself gauntlet, weird flex but okay.” To which someone responded, “it’s not a flex.”

And the user that posted the Reddit, JVG246, noted that it took “probably 1 week” to put the custom image above together. “1 day to make the photos, followed by several days of procrastination before making a collage and actually uploading it.” No doubt he had a good time sifting through Photo Mode and getting the right angles of those web shooters.

Anyway, back to speculation. PlayoticShadows added, “I wonder what they would do with the Maguire suit since the movies had webs as a power rather than a gadget. Sure they could just not have one and leave a tiny slit in the sleeves but it would look weird since the animations/angle of web dispersion was designed for the shooters.” To which TheAlienCostume had a great response: “Well, 2099 and Noir also have organic webs but the game still used web-shooters for their suits since it’s just a costume for Peter and not a different character.” And Skormm95 added, “Also 2099 shoots his webs over the backside of his hand, not the palm.” (Now these are some die-hard comic book fans right here.)

No matter what suit you use, however, Marvel’s Spider-Man has more than enough incentive to go around to unlock suits. So if you haven’t unlocked them all, dive in and remedy that!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.

(Hat tip to Reddit for the scoop!)