Marvel Studios Reveals New Spider-Man Suit in Avengers: Damage Control

Marvel fans just got a brand new story trailer for the upcoming Avengers: Damage Control VR experience, and it does certainly dazzle. You’ll take control of a new armor prototype build by Shuri as you take on your enemies, though you won’t be alone. You’ll be fighting alongside heroes like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, Spider-Man, and more. Not only will you be fighting alongside them, but they will also be voiced by the actors from Marvel Studios‘ hit films, and some of them might even be sporting new costumes. As we saw in the new trailer, that definitely includes Spider-Man, who has a new suit closer to his Captain America: Civil War debut than the ones we saw in Spider-Man: Far From Home.

You the new suit returns to the classic blue and red color scheme and features silver lines through the blue areas of the suit, as well as silver web-shooters and silver compartments attached to Spidey’s belt. The suit features the black lines from other suits, but it also features a redesigned Spider symbol, which is much bigger than the one we’re accustomed to seeing Tom Holland’s Spidey wear.

You can check out the costume up-close in the photo below.

The new game was developed by Marvel and ILMxLAB, and will be playable at select locations at The Void. Those locations will also incorporate other effects like heat and wind in the physical environment to compliment what’s going on in the virtual world. ILMxLAB also developed the praised Vader Immortal VR experience, and it seems Marvel fans finally get to see what all the fuss is about.

You can check out the official description below.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” a plot description said. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

Avengers: Damage Control releases on October 18th.