Marvel Studios Announces Avengers: Damage Control

Marvel’s fans will see the Avengers in a new way soon now that Marvel and ILMxLAB have announced the upcoming release of Avengers: Damage Control. The new Avengers project is a virtual reality experience where fans will be able to fight alongside their favorite superheroes like Doctor Strange, Ant-Man, and others while using some powerful technology created by Shuri. Avengers: Damage Control can be experienced starting on October 18th in select locations at The Void, Marvel and ILMxLAB said.

The teaser trailer above was shared alongside the announcement to hint at some of what’ll be experienced in Avengers: Damage Control. We see a new prototype of a powerful suit created by Shuri that uses technology from Wakanda and Stark Industries. It’s the same suit those who try out the experience will be using.

The Void’s site where you can find the list of available locations this experience will come to shares some more information on the story people will encounter.

“Shuri has recruited your team to test a powerful new prototype design combining Wakandan and Stark technologies,” a plot description said. “When an enemy from the past seeks to steal the technology, you’ll fight alongside some of your favorite Avengers like Doctor Strange, Wasp, Ant-Man and more to stop the attack before they unleash an oppressive new age upon the world.”

The villain who’s behind the conflict of the experience hasn’t been named, but some more details about the story revealed that it’ll be “a familiar enemy from the Avengers’ past.” The heroes above are the only ones who have been confirmed for the experience so far, but one would imagine we’ll see even more characters once more is revealed about the VR experience.

Along with the VR lens players will view the experience through, there will also be other real-world effects at play at The Void’s locations. Set pieces and physical effects like heat and wind were mentioned in Marvel’s announcement. Shereif Fattouh, the senior producer at ILMxLAB, said Avengers: Damage Control will let players experience the feeling of shooting repulsor blasts with their own hands while suiting up in some of the technology the heroes would use.

Marvel’s fans may recall that there’s also another VR experience coming this year with Marvel’s Iron Man VR planned for a release in 2019. ILMxLAB may also be recognized as the creators of the Vader Immortal Star Wars experience which just recently released its second episode.

Avengers: Damage Control releases on October 18th in select locations at The Void, and you can find out if it’s coming near you by checking here.