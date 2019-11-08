The Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up Cabinet Black Friday Deal is Live

Arcade1Up’s new Marvel Super Heroes cabinet includes three classic games: Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men: Children of the Atom, and The Punisher. It’s been a highly popular release (alongside the TMNT cabinet and the Star Wars cabinet), so it’s a going to be a prime target for holiday shopping. That having been said, if its on your list, the time to grab it is now.

At the time of writing, Walmart has the Marvel Super Heroes Arcade1Up cabinet in stock for $249.98 with free 2-day shipping, which is $50 off the list price, an all-time low, and a match for the deal Target planned to run on Black Friday – so there’s no need to wait. If you want to increase the height of the 3/4 scale cabinet, keep in mind that you can get a generic riser for $44.99.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Walmart is also offering the 3/4 scale Arcade1Up Asteroids cabinet for $169.99 (includes Asteroids, Major Havoc, Lunar Lander and Tempest) and the Centipede cabinet for only $10 more at $179.99 (Centipede, Millipede, Missile Command, Crystal Castles). These are the lowest prices we’ve seen on these cabinets to date. Additional deals are also available on the Pac-Man ($249.98), Final Fight ($199.99), and Galaga machines ($199.99).

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.