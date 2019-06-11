Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Expansion Pass Announced

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order already has a massive roster of heroes and villains who will be making appearances, but it looks as though there are still more to come in the future. During E3 2019, Nintendo revealed a new trailer for the game, and within that trailer, we’ve seen that an expansion pass will give players access to the heroes that are still to come. The expansion will include characters from the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Marvel Knights that we know of so far.

If you’re already sold on the idea of elongating your Ultimate Alliance 3 experience, you can buy the expansion pass now. It’s available through Nintendo’s site – just like the full game itself – and costs $19.99. there’s also a bundle for the two that sells the game and the expansion for $79.99.

“Expand your adventure and roster of playable characters in the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order game with the paid Expansion Pass, which grants access to three exclusive DLC packs that will become available as they release one at a time after the game’s launch and will not be available for individual purchase,” the description of the expansion pass said.

The first of these DLC packs won’t release until fall though, so the launch roster will have some room to breath until more are added. The second DLC pack has only been given a 2019 release date, while the final one isn’t scheduled to be released until 2020.

Nintendo’s preview of the expansion pass revealed that Marvel characters aren’t the only incentive when it comes to purchasing the season pass. New modes, stories, and at least one outfit will also be included, according to more details from Nintendo which can be found below.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Expansion Pass

DLC packs will contain new content such as playable characters, modes, and additional story

Includes content from popular franchises, like the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Marvel Knights

First DLC pack will be available in Fall 2019

Purchase the Expansion Pass to receive an in-game alternative-color chef outfit for Deadpool at game launch.

Full version of game required to use DLC. Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Game, system, DLC and some accessories sold separately.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order releases exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on July 19th.