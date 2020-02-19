Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Reveals Fantastic Four DLC Release Date

The Fantastic Four (and Doctor Doom) DLC for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order officially has a release date. While we’ve previously only seen glimpses of the DLC’s Doctor Doom, and knew it was coming this spring, little is still known about the upcoming DLC’s contents. Alongside the release date of March 26th, however, Nintendo also shared a new key visual that shows off the entire Fantastic Four as well.

The new art for the DLC, which is officially called Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom, shows off Doctor Doom, Mister Fantastic, Human Torch, Thing, and Invisible Woman in what appears to be Doom’s castle in the background. Nintendo’s released no further details about the upcoming DLC beyond the art and release date, but it seems to imply that these five characters will serve as the new playable characters. Assuming that is accurate, all that is left to reveal is whatever narrative is attached to it, exact locations, and alternate costumes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the Fantastic Four and Doctor Doom, in all their collective glory, in the new art below:

Assemble your Ultimate Team with some heroic new additions. The Fantastic Four will join the alliance to take on the man in the iron mask himself, Doctor Doom, when MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order DLC Pack 3 – Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom releases on 3/26! #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/2ZZwCdLTEs — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2020

What do you think of the Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order DLC so far? Are you excited to check out Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom when it releases in March? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for the Nintendo Switch. The Fantastic Four: Shadow of Doom DLC, which is officially DLC Pack 3, is set to arrive on March 26th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.