Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Hawkeye Gameplay Revealed

Today, Nintendo and Team Ninja revealed a brand-new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 gameplay video, showing off a bit of the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive in action, but more specifically, showing off one of the game’s 27 playable characters: Hawkeye. Unfortunately, the new gameplay video is a bit on the short side, but it does offer a raw look at some of Hawkeye’s abilities and his gameplay style, both of which look really fun to use.

Clint “Hawkeye” Barton made his Marvel debut back in 1964 via issue 57 of Tales of Suspense. Raised by an abusive father, Barton had a rough upbringing, which eventually caused him to run away. Eventually, he came across and joined a travelling circus where he was taught the basis of his bow and sword skills. Later, he became a carnie star, but after seeing Iron Man, he decided to take his skill and use it to fight crime rather than simply entertain people. Eventually, Hawkeye joined The Avengers, and well, you know the rest.

In addition to being unrivaled in archery, Hawkeye is in tip-top shape, and of course, has ungodly eyesight, which is what allows him to the thread the needle so often. As for his abilities in the game, he comes packing various special types of arrows, including explosive and electric arrows. Naturally, he can shoot these arrows in a variety of ways, including making arrows rain from heaven or firing multiple in a scattershot style.

According to Game Informer, Hawkeye is very flexible in combat. He’s not the most powerful, but he is deadly from long range and is well-balanced. In other words, he’s a great support character, but not someone who’s going to be leading the charge.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is poised to release in two months on July 19 via the Nintendo Switch, and the Nintendo Switch only. Given that Nintendo is publishing the upcoming action-RPG likely means it will see no additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming game, be sure to peep all of our previous coverage of it — which includes numerous other character-driven gameplay trailers — by clicking right here.

Thanks, Game Informer.