New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Switch Trailer Reveals New Characters

Developer Team Ninja and publisher Nintendo have dropped a new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order Nintendo Switch trailer revealing new characters, such as Winter Soldier, Medusa, and Black Bolt. The trailer is, unfortunately, in Japanese, so if you don’t speak the language you’re going to be pretty lost, but the action is the same nonetheless. It’s certainly odd some character reveals are hidden in a trailer many won’t see, but given there’s not any really prominent unveilings perhaps it’s not very surprising.

While everyone knows Winter Solider, many may not know Medusa or Black Bolt. The former is the queen of Inhumans. “She may not have volunteered for the job, but Medusa has spent most of her life as the queen of the Inhumans, standing up for the rights of her race against enemies in her own family and beyond.”

Meanwhile, the latter is Medusa’s husband and cousin, and also the king of the Inhumans. “If there was ever a strong, silent type, it’s Black Bolt, king of the Inhumans. Exposed to Terrigen mists before birth, he obtained a perilously loud voice that causes massive damage with even a whisper.”

Unfortunately, the lengthy gameplay trailer doesn’t feature the new characters very much, but it does offer a nice look at the game, though nothing wildly different than what we’ve seen before.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is poised to release next month on July 19 the Nintendo Switch and the Switch only. And given that Nintendo is publishing the game, it probably won’t be coming to other systems.

For more news and media on the game, click here. Meanwhile, for more on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series returns for the first time in 10 years—with a new action RPG—exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”