New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Trailer Reveals the X-Men

Today, Nintendo and developer Team Ninja revealed a brand-new Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order trailer, revealing the X-Men characters that will feature and be playable in the upcoming action-RPG for the Nintendo Switch. As you may know, we already knew the X-Men were represented in the game in some fashion thanks to the prominent inclusion of Wolverine, but this marks the first time of seeing other X-Men in the game. Unfortunately, there’s no Cyclops and a few other fan favorites, but there is Magneto, Storm, and my personal favorite, Juggernaut.

Unfortunately, the new trailer is only roughly a minute, and it’s mostly cinematic footage, but there is some gameplay sprinkled in there showing off the characters in action. And of course, not every X-Men character is featured, but there’s a healthy number of them represented.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 is in development for the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. And given that Nintendo is publishing the game, this likely won’t change. Barring any delay, the title will release on July 19th. In other words, the game is less than two months away.

For more news and media on the upcoming Switch exclusive, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage here. Meanwhile, for more information on the title, here’s the marketing copy for the new video game:

“Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.

“In this new storyline, heroes and villains unite in a race across the Marvel Universe to find the Infinity Stones before Thanos and The Black Order use them to unleash cosmic chaos. From Avengers Tower to the X-Mansion and beyond, every stop on the dangerous quest to thwart Thanos results in unexpected collisions of fan-favorite characters and iconic locations. Get closer to the action by shifting the view to an over-the-shoulder ‘Heroic Camera’ perspective—a series first that offers a more immersive way to play single-player or multiplayer on up to four systems. Play online, offline via local wireless, or simply pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend, so they can join your team.”

