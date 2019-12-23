New Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 DLC Is Now Available

The Rise of the Phoenix downloadable content for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is out now! As with all of the game’s DLC thus far, there’s a smattering of free updates in addition to the paid stuff, but it’s really the new characters that most folks are going to be interested in. Rise of the Phoenix brings the X-Men fighters Cable, Iceman, Gambit, and Phoenix to the video game as unlockables, but that’s not all that the DLC has in store for players.

Version 3.0.0 of Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order also adds a new Danger Room mode, new Gauntlets, new costumes for the Marvel Knights characters from the first DLC, and new voice lines you can unlock. Of these, the Danger Room mode is likely the most interesting, though it would appear that the unlockable new characters are tied to completing the new Gauntlets. The Danger Room appears to be a competitive mode that throws a number of obstacles in the path of players, much like the iconic Danger Room from the comics.

Sorcerers, flaming skulls, and more! Check out some of the awesome new costumes coming to #MarvelUltimateAlliance3 on 12/23! @NintendoAmerica pic.twitter.com/KMs2zQss2k — Marvel Games (@MarvelGames) December 22, 2019

That’s all just the paid DLC version of the latest update. The free update adds partial Danger Room access, an Events tab, new outfits for several heroes, new unlockable voice lines, an expanded level cap, new ISO-8 effects, bug fixes, and more. So even if you don’t have the Expansion Pass to truly experience the grandeur of this latest DLC, there’s still some cool new stuff to play around with.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is currently available for Nintendo Switch. The latest DLC, Rise of the Phoenix, released today. The next major DLC pack, which is themed after the Fantastic Four, is set for a Spring 2020 release. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the latest and greatest Marvel Ultimate Alliance video game right here.