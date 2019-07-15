Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order’s DLC Packs Won’t Be Available Separately

With Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order set to arrive in just a few days, fans everywhere are charging their Nintendo Switch devices to possibly take the action on the go. In addition to all of the glorious content that will be available in the base game, there will also be a few DLC packs releasing for those looking to get their hands on a bit more. What may be unfortunate for some people who may have been planning to only get one or two of the packs is the fact that they will not be sold separately and must be purchased together.

There will be a total of three DLC packs released post-launch for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. Each of them will be released at a different time after the launch of the game. “Packs will include story content and playable characters from popular franchises like the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Marvel Knights, and they won’t be available for individual purchase,” reads the game’s website.

For those who purchase the expansion pass for $20, they will also receive an “in-game alternative-color chef outfit for Deadpool” when Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 launches. For those who don’t know what the upcoming title is all about, here’s more:

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series returns for the first time in 10 years—with a new action RPG—exclusively on the Nintendo Switch system! Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is set to arrive on July 19th exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. For even more on what to expect when the game launches, including the characters that will be featured, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you okay with having to buy the expansion pass for Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 instead of having the ability to purchase the DLC packs separately? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!