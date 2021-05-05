Marvel United: X-Men - Cyclops, Storm, and More Take on Mystique in Our New Video Playthrough

✖

CMON and Spin Master Games have delighted quite a few Marvel fans with their Marvel United: X-Men Kickstarter, which at this point includes a massive amount of fan-favorite heroes and villains from the X-Men universe as well as new modes and upgrades. The campaign is wrapping up soon, but if you're still on the fence, we might be able to help you make your final decision. ComicBook.com recently had the chance to try out a prototype version of Marvel United: X-Men, and as you can see in the video above, it features the X-Men going toe to toe with none other than Mystique.

We picked a team of Cyclops, Storm, Jean Grey, and Wolverine to face off against Mystique, who is attempting to take down Senator Robert Kelly with a variety of henchmen at her disposal, including Pyro, Destiny, Avalanche, and Toad. The heroes are more than up to the task though, and you can check out the full playthrough in the video above.

Oh, and we might have tried to start a hashtag to get Maggott in the game, because it's me and yes that's what I hope happens (fingers crossed).

Right now the current stretch goal is Cloak and Dagger, and while there's only a little time left, I'm still holding out hope.

The Core Box runs for $65 and will feature a roster of heroes and villains that includes Cyclops, Storm, Wolverine, Beast, Jean Grey, Professor X, Mystique, Sabretooth, and Juggernaut. There will also be three Kickstarter exclusive characters as part of the set, including Pyro, Blob, and Toad. Even better is that the game features a new Anti Hero mechanic, which allows you to play certain characters as heroes or as the game's villain (the role a 5th player takes in the game).

You can check out the core game, the new expansion, and even more reveals for Marvel United: X-Men on the Kickstarter page right here.

Are you excited for Marvel United: X-Men? Let us know in the comments or as always you can talk all things Marvel and tabletop with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!