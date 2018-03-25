Marvel Didn’t Want Its Characters Visibly Injured in Marvel vs Capcom Footage

Marvel and Disney are notorious for being highly protective of their properties, so it should come as no surprise that Marvel and Disney didn’t want Capcom showing their characters getting beat up in Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite promotional material.

Today’s news comes via Twitch user Tyrant, a streamer who specializes in competitive games, especially Street Fighter. He was also notably contracted by Capcom for Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite promotional work to perform combos that would be captured as gameplay footage.

Videos by ComicBook.com

According to Tyrant, working with Marvel and Disney was a “f***ing nightmare.”

Apparently, while working on the Marvel character introduction videos showing basic and intermediate combos, Marvel wanted a variety of specific things done, including no combos being done on any Marvel character.

“They wouldn’t allow us to do the combos on any Marvel character, because they didn’t like the idea of a Capcom character beating up a Marvel character in a promotional video,” said Tyrant during a livestream of him playing Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite. “They would only allow any combos to be performed on a Capcom character.”

Tyrant also revealed that they wanted specific parings, such as Hulk paired up with Ryu. Further, any asset that was made for the promotional videos, had to go over to Marvel for approval.

As mentioned above, none of this is surprising, given that Marvel and Disney are involved. Many have been outspoken in the past about how difficult the two are to work with, however, this is the first time we have received any insight into what sounds like the laborious time Capcom had making Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite under the Disney thumb.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Releasing back in September 2017, it is the sixth main entry in the beloved fighting game series, and introduced the new gameplay mechanic of Infinity Stones. It has notably underperformed commercially, falling drastically short of Capcom’s sales estimates, and failed to light the world on fire critically or within the fighting game community.