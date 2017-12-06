Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Getting Free Versus Trial This Weekend On PlayStation 4

There are some people who are still on the fence about picking up Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, despite the positive review we gave it back when it came out. But don’t worry – you’ll get your chance to try it out without dropping a cent on it.

Capcom has announced that there will be a free trial on PlayStation 4 this weekend, running from December 8th through the 11th. During this time, players that have PlayStation Plus will be able to partake in the game’s versus mode, and take on others in full-blown combat.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Capcom Blog has posted full information about the trial, but you can find all the information about it below:

“Who can participate?

Only PlayStation Plus members have access to the Free Versus Mode Demo Weekend, and only on PlayStation 4. You’ll be able to play against other PS Plus members and also anyone who already owns a copy of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite on PlayStation 4.

When does it start and end?

America – December 8 at 8AM PST until December 11 at 8AM PST

Japan – December 8 at 9pm JST until December 11 at 11:59PM JST

Europe – December 8 at 12PM GMT until December 11 at 12PM GMT

Please note that precise timing may shift without notice.

You can pre-load the Free Versus Mode Demo today from the PlayStation Store!

What modes are available?

Training Mode – This is where you can learn how to play while discovering new combos, teams, and synergies. You’ll be up against a training dummy, so no need to prove yourself just yet!

Online Casual Match – The system will be searching for an Online Casual Match during your time in Training Mode. Once one is found, you can test your skills against another player!

What characters can I play?

All 30 launch characters will be available to play!” (Note: Doesn’t look like DLC characters are included.)

This is the perfect opportunity to give the game a try and see what it’s all about! No word yet if it’ll be available for Xbox One and PC anytime soon, but we couldn’t help but think it will be soon.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.