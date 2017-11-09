Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Trophies Have Been Revealed

We're just over a week away from getting our hands on the latest game in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, Infinite, and while some people have their criticisms about the game, it's definitely looking like a fun entry in the crossover series.

With that, PlayStation Lifestyle has managed to find the full Trophy list for the game, and, as you might expect, there are a few challenges waiting for you if you're looking to unlock the Gold and Platinum ones. You'll see all the ones that are available over the next few pages, broken up into Platinum/Gold, Silver and Bronze, accordingly.