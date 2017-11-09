Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Trophies Have Been Revealed
We're just over a week away from getting our hands on the latest game in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, Infinite, and while some people have their criticisms about the game, it's definitely looking like a fun entry in the crossover series.
With that, PlayStation Lifestyle has managed to find the full Trophy list for the game, and, as you might expect, there are a few challenges waiting for you if you're looking to unlock the Gold and Platinum ones. You'll see all the ones that are available over the next few pages, broken up into Platinum/Gold, Silver and Bronze, accordingly.
Platinum/Gold Trophies
First off, if you want to earn Full Roster, you'll need to complete Arcade Mode 30 times, once for each character. There's also a Living Legend Trophy where you have to complete 100 millions in Mission Mode, and there are plenty of titles to unlock before you earn the Tivan Sends His Regards Trophy.
Platinum
- Master of Infinity
Earn all trophies.
Gold
- Tivan Sends His Regards
Unlock 50 titles.
- Full Roster
Complete Arcade Mode with all characters.
- Living Legend
Complete 100 missions in Mission Mode.
So, yeah, you'll have your hands full unlocking these, but if you're a fighting master, this shouldn't take you too long at all.
Silver Trophies
- Fanatic
Unlock 20 titles.
- Local Champion
Play 50 matches in any offline mode.
- Fate of Two Worlds
Complete Story Mode chapter "Battling Ultron Omega."
- Super Hero
Complete 40 missions in Mission Mode.
- Indestructible
Get a 5-game win streak in Ranked Match.
- Battle Veteran
Fight 50 battles in Online Mode.
- Master Class
Complete all missions for 5 different characters.
- Equal Opportunities Puncher
Fight against all characters in Online Mode.
- Power Made Flesh
Reach 10th Rank.
These don't look too rough when it comes to unlocking them, though some require some skill, like getting a five game win streak with Ranked Match. Learn the moves and prepare for battle!
Bronze Trophies
- Solo Round
Win without calling your partner or switching out in an online match.
- Battle Recruit
Fight 5 battles in Online Mode.
- Battle Junkie
Fight 10 battles in Online Mode.
- Eye on the Throne
Win 10 battles in Ranked Match.
- Fearless
Win without blocking in an online match.
- Master of the Fist
Reach 14th Rank.
- Ascending the Ladder
Win 1 battle in Ranked Match.
- King of the Hill
Win 30 battles in Ranked Match.
- Incredible
Get a 2-game win streak in Ranked Match.
- Invincible
Fight 100 battles in Ranked Match.
- Hobbyist
Unlock 3 Fighter Card backgrounds.
- Collector
Unlock 10 Fighter Card character colors.
- Here Comes a New Challenger!
Fight a battle in Online Mode.
- Local Fighter
Play 5 matches in any offline mode.
- Hero in Training
Pick each character in Arcade Mode.
- Good Blocks
Block 100 times. (Arcade/online only)
- Earth's Mightiest Hero
Complete Arcade Mode.
- Worlds Collide
Complete Story Mode chapter "Rescue Mission."
- The Hunt for Infinity
Complete Story Mode chapter "Symbiote Attack."
Bronze Trophies Continued
- Sidekick
Complete 20 missions in Mission Mode.
- Wonderful!
Perform a 30-hit combo. (Arcade/online only)
- Amazing!
Perform a 60-hit combo. (Arcade/online only)
- Hyped Up
Use 50 hyper combo gauge bars. (Arcade/online only)
- When Push Comes to Shove
Perform 50 advancing guards. (Arcade/online only)
- That'll Leave a Mark
Perform 5 Lv3 hyper combo finishes. (Arcade/online only)
- Tag Team Special
Perform 20 combos that include an Active Switch. (Arcade/online only)
- First Attack!
Perform 50 first attacks. (Arcade/online only)
- Haggar Would Be Proud
Perform 50 throws. (Arcade/online only)
- Infinity Fighter
Use Infinity Surge 50 times. (Arcade/online only)
- Infinity Warrior
Use Infinity Storm 50 times. (Arcade/online only)
- Combo Machine
Perform 20 auto combos. (Arcade/online only)
- PERFECT!
Achieve a perfect victory. (Arcade/online only)
- Winning with Style
Perform 10 Lv1 hyper combo finishes. (Arcade/online only)
- Passport to Beatdown Country
Fight in all of the stages.
Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite releases on September 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.