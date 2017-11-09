Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Trophies Have Been Revealed

By ComicBook.com Staff

We're just over a week away from getting our hands on the latest game in the Marvel vs. Capcom series, Infinite, and while some people have their criticisms about the game, it's definitely looking like a fun entry in the crossover series.

With that, PlayStation Lifestyle has managed to find the full Trophy list for the game, and, as you might expect, there are a few challenges waiting for you if you're looking to unlock the Gold and Platinum ones. You'll see all the ones that are available over the next few pages, broken up into Platinum/Gold, Silver and Bronze, accordingly.

Platinum/Gold Trophies

First off, if you want to earn Full Roster, you'll need to complete Arcade Mode 30 times, once for each character. There's also a Living Legend Trophy where you have to complete 100 millions in Mission Mode, and there are plenty of titles to unlock before you earn the Tivan Sends His Regards Trophy.

Platinum

  • Master of Infinity
    Earn all trophies.

Gold

  • Tivan Sends His Regards
    Unlock 50 titles.
  • Full Roster
    Complete Arcade Mode with all characters.
  • Living Legend
    Complete 100 missions in Mission Mode.

So, yeah, you'll have your hands full unlocking these, but if you're a fighting master, this shouldn't take you too long at all.

Silver Trophies

  • Fanatic
    Unlock 20 titles.
  • Local Champion
    Play 50 matches in any offline mode.
  • Fate of Two Worlds
    Complete Story Mode chapter "Battling Ultron Omega."
  • Super Hero
    Complete 40 missions in Mission Mode.
  • Indestructible
    Get a 5-game win streak in Ranked Match.
  • Battle Veteran
    Fight 50 battles in Online Mode.
  • Master Class
    Complete all missions for 5 different characters.
  • Equal Opportunities Puncher
    Fight against all characters in Online Mode.
  • Power Made Flesh
    Reach 10th Rank.

These don't look too rough when it comes to unlocking them, though some require some skill, like getting a five game win streak with Ranked Match. Learn the moves and prepare for battle!

Bronze Trophies

  • Solo Round
    Win without calling your partner or switching out in an online match.
  • Battle Recruit
    Fight 5 battles in Online Mode.
  • Battle Junkie
    Fight 10 battles in Online Mode.
  • Eye on the Throne
    Win 10 battles in Ranked Match.
  • Fearless
    Win without blocking in an online match.
  • Master of the Fist
    Reach 14th Rank.
  • Ascending the Ladder
    Win 1 battle in Ranked Match.
  • King of the Hill
    Win 30 battles in Ranked Match.
  • Incredible
    Get a 2-game win streak in Ranked Match.
  • Invincible
    Fight 100 battles in Ranked Match.
  • Hobbyist
    Unlock 3 Fighter Card backgrounds.
  • Collector
    Unlock 10 Fighter Card character colors.
  • Here Comes a New Challenger!
    Fight a battle in Online Mode.
  • Local Fighter
    Play 5 matches in any offline mode.
  • Hero in Training
    Pick each character in Arcade Mode.
  • Good Blocks
    Block 100 times. (Arcade/online only)
  • Earth's Mightiest Hero
    Complete Arcade Mode.
  • Worlds Collide
    Complete Story Mode chapter "Rescue Mission."
  • The Hunt for Infinity
    Complete Story Mode chapter "Symbiote Attack."
Bronze Trophies Continued

  • Sidekick
    Complete 20 missions in Mission Mode.
  • Wonderful!
    Perform a 30-hit combo. (Arcade/online only)
  • Amazing!
    Perform a 60-hit combo. (Arcade/online only)
  • Hyped Up
    Use 50 hyper combo gauge bars. (Arcade/online only)
  • When Push Comes to Shove
    Perform 50 advancing guards. (Arcade/online only)
  • That'll Leave a Mark
    Perform 5 Lv3 hyper combo finishes. (Arcade/online only)
  • Tag Team Special
    Perform 20 combos that include an Active Switch. (Arcade/online only)
  • First Attack!
    Perform 50 first attacks. (Arcade/online only)
  • Haggar Would Be Proud
    Perform 50 throws. (Arcade/online only)
  • Infinity Fighter
    Use Infinity Surge 50 times. (Arcade/online only)
  • Infinity Warrior
    Use Infinity Storm 50 times. (Arcade/online only)
  • Combo Machine
    Perform 20 auto combos. (Arcade/online only)
  • PERFECT!
    Achieve a perfect victory. (Arcade/online only)
  • Winning with Style
    Perform 10 Lv1 hyper combo finishes. (Arcade/online only)
  • Passport to Beatdown Country
    Fight in all of the stages.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite releases on September 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

