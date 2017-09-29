Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite Players Are Finding Hidden Fighting Techniques

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite finally dropped last week after spending months of time in development, and several players are discovering the fun combos that can be put together with characters from both the Marvel and Capcom side of things. But a few are going a bit further than that, finding secret mechanics that are helping them win match-ups in epic fashion.

Kotaku previously reported that pros of the game have been discovering these little nuances before Infinite was even out, thanks to a demo that was released back during E3 2016 week, giving them the ability to “test drive” several combatants featured in the game.

In fact, some of these aren’t even covered officially, as the game has a robust tutorial that covers a lot of techniques. First off, there appears to be a secondary way to jump, giving a “brisk, low-to-the-ground aerial maneuver capable of catching their opponent off guard,” according to Kotaku. Previous games in the Marvel vs. Capcom series has had two types of jumps available, including a regular and a super jump. Infinite seems to have a “hyper hop” thrown in. You can see it in the video below.

But that’s not all. Players are also seeing something after they execute an Infinity Mode with the help of one of the Infinity Stones, with increased damage with the Power Stone, incorporating secret moves they couldn’t come across before, mainly with a level three hyper, even when resources aren’t on hand. As a result, players can expand upon what they’re capable of in a match, and take out potential threats even quicker.

There’s also another technique where a player can hold down a tag button and limit controls to just one character, but set up the possibly of stronger combos as a result. The video below demonstrates that, with a 2-in-1 independent control situation. That sounds nuts, but watch.

There are plenty of techniques being found, which you can read about in slight more detail over at this link. It’s something that Infinite fans will want to check out, if only to master its techniques and become more of a fighting master. Good luck!

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.