Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics Now Coming to Xbox

Back in June, Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics was announced for Steam, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch. The reveal led to a lot of excitement among fans, but also resulted in quite a bit of disappointment among Xbox users. Capcom did not offer an explanation for the Xbox absence, but these frustrations were compounded when Capcom Fighting Collection 2 was announced last month, also without an Xbox version. Thankfully, Capcom and Microsoft have announced an agreement this morning, and both of these fighting game collections will be available on Xbox One sometime in 2025.

“We’re happy to announce that after technical discussions with our partners at Microsoft, MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics and Capcom Fighting Collection 2 will release on Xbox One,” Capcom wrote in a post on the company’s official Facebook page. “Both Xbox versions arrive in 2025, so stay tuned for more information!”

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection is set to be released digitally September 12th on Steam, PS4, and Switch, with a physical option arriving on November 22nd. The physical version will be accompanied by a special comic. At this time, there are no specific details about the Xbox version, including whether or not it will get a physical release. The only thing we know for sure is that it will be much later than the previously announced versions, but this is one case where it’s better to be late than never! At this time, Capcom Fighting Collection 2 does not have a release date beyond a 2025 window, so it’s possible the game could get a simultaneous release on all platforms.

While both of these announcements are welcome news, Xbox fans should be particularly happy about Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection. After all, both Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 and Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite were previously released on Xbox One. With the arrival of Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection, the entire series will be playable on the platform. It’s unclear why Capcom was planning to avoid an Xbox release in the first place, though it might have something to do with companies currently having doubts about the brand’s future. Regardless, it’s great to see this resolved for Xbox users!

