New Marvel’s Avengers Comparison Photo Reveals Big Black Widow Visual Upgrade

When Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia was unveiled to the world last month, it drew a lot of criticism, especially for its character designs. For example, people weren’t happy about how Captain America’s suit basically made him look like a Sunday League hockey player. But most of the criticism was lodged against Black Widow’s design, which, well, wasn’t very good. At the time, the game’s creative director said the team wouldn’t change any designs, however, they would be refined over the course of development. And it looks that refinement process is already starting to show.

Yesterday during San Diego Comic-Con, Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix revealed the game’s E3 gameplay demo to attendees. Unfortunately, it didn’t post the demo online — it won’t go up until the end of August — but shots and footage of it are already leaking all over. Of course, it’s all lackluster phone quality stuff, but some of the images that have made their way onto forums and social media show that Black Widow’s design has already changed quite a bit, and for the better according to many fans.

Of course, the game is still nearly a year away, so this won’t be the final look either, but it seems Crystal Dynamics is taking some of the criticism and making changes based off it, because some of the subtle changes here tweak the biggest complaints of her original design.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or next-gen ports. Barring any delay, the game will release next year on May 15, and priced at $60.

