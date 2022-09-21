Marvel's Avengers Adding New Comics-Inspired Black Widow Outfit

Marvel's Avengers has revealed a new outfit for Black Widow based on a more recent design from the comics. The outfit in question first appeared in the 2020 Black Widow series from Marvel. That issue was penciled by Elena Casagrande and Rafael De Latorre and written by Kelly Thompson. It's interesting to see such a recent costume added to the game, but it stands out from many of the other Black Widow designs in the game, making it a smart addition. The costume is set to arrive in the game's Marketplace on September 22nd, so fans won't have to wait long to snag it!

An image of the new outfit can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🕷 "I've remade myself so many times, but never quite like this."



💢 A new comics-inspired Black Widow Outfit arrives in the Marketplace tomorrow, inspired by "Black Widow No. 5" (2020). pic.twitter.com/wDwNpLEMiP — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) September 21, 2022

So far, reception to the new outfit seems to be fairly strong. On social media, many fans have voiced their approval for the new design, and shared their intention to download it when it becomes available. Developer Crystal Dynamics has been keeping the game updated with a lot of new designs lately, as an outfit based on Hawkeye's original costume was released just last week. Many fans on PlayStation are hoping to see some new outfits released for Spider-Man, and the wall-crawler has no shortage of great designs to choose from. For now, fans will just have to keep their fingers crossed!

Marvel's Avengers released in 2020 to mixed reviews and disappointing sales. However, over the last two years, the game has built up a strong following. Crystal Dynamics continues to add new playable characters, new outfits, and even new story expansions. These changes have kept fans coming back, and could inspire even more players to check out the game. Hopefully, Crystal Dynamics will continue to support Marvel's Avengers for a long time to come!

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Have you checked out Marvel's Avengers? Do you plan on checking out this new outfit? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!