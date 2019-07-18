Marvel’s Avengers Costumes on Display at SDCC 2019

With the arrival of Marvel’s Avengers set for nearly 10 months from now, fans are going to begin digging deeper into all of the information that they can get their hands on. The trailer shown during Square Enix’s E3 2019 press conference last month seemed to draw mixed reactions, but until gameplay is revealed, it will be difficult to say what exactly is happening. Luckily, those in attendance at SDCC 2019 over the next few days will have a chance to not only see the gameplay for themselves, but also get an up close and personal look at the costumes the iconic characters will be wearing in the title.

Part of the ComicBook.com team is out in San Diego for this year’s Comic-Con, where there will be a plethora of goodies on display for fans of several franchises to enjoy. One such game present, of course, is Marvel’s Avengers, and now we have a look at some of the costumes that will be featured in the upcoming game.

BLACK WIDOW

BRUCE BANNER

CAPTAIN AMERICA

IRON MAN

THOR

As for what Hall H attendees can expect to see during the panel at SDCC 2019, lead designer Philippe Therien recently discussed the combat that will be featured in Marvel’s Avengers. “We’ve got a cool mix of melee and ranged combat going on, some characters that only work one type or the other,” he said. “Because we have both multiplayer and campaign you’ll see cases where sometimes the experience is more directed, or some places you’ll just be left to your own devices and left to work out what to do. The Avengers go to many different places in this game, it varies where you’re at.”

The Marvel Games panel will take place on July 18th at 1:30 pm PT in Hall H. For more on what to expect out of the upcoming title, check out some of our previous coverage.