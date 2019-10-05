Marvel’s Avengers Developers Confirm Inhumans

Marvel’s Avengers had a big presence at New York Comic Con this year, and Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics had a few surprises for fans at the show. One of the biggest was the reveal of Ms. Marvel as a playable character, but that wasn’t the only takeaway from their Comic Con reveals. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos and Narrative Designer Hannah McLeod about the mysterious crystal we saw in the trailers, and when asked if that was a Terrigen Crystal, McLeod confirmed that it was.

“Yeah, she was exposed to the Terrigen Mist,” Amos added. “So the Terrigen Mist actually triggered those Inhuman traits.” As you can see, that means that Kamala was already an Inhuman before A-Day, it just hadn’t been triggered yet, which means that the Inhumans are already around in this Avengers universe.

Whether that means we’ll see Black Bolt, Medusa, or Lockjaw anytime soon remains to be seen, but at least the possibility is already established.

The Inhumans also play into AIM’s ultimate goals for the world and how they are used as villains in the game.

“The idea that AIM calls us humans,” Amos said. “See this disease is going to kill us, so you can see AIM’s perspective of ‘Oh my gosh, this has to stop’. That is very purposely done, as they are saying, ‘well this natural order is chaos. Why would we let that happen? That’s just going to destroy people. Instead, let’s cure them.’ And so that again goes back to that logic and reason of like, ‘We can’t have this uncontrolled state’, who knows what’s going to happen with these people. That’s where that natural head butting comes from.”

