Marvel’s Avengers Developers Address Online Concerns

Crystal Dynamics is looking to offer a well-rounded experience with Marvel’s Avengers, and part of their plan for that is to make single-player and multiplayer mutually beneficial to each other. That means when you play either mode you’ll always be gaining experience that will help you unlock new abilities and skills, but that also means that the game will need to check into the server to make sure everything is all synced up. We had the chance to speak to Crystal Dynamics Senior Brand Director Rich Briggs all about the game, including how often you need to be connected to the internet and if you can play it even if you’re not connected for some reason.

“That’s a great question. So you can play through the entire experience, single player if you want to,” Briggs said. “Now obviously if you want to download the new content, the new heroes, any of that, you’ll have to log on online,but we’ve developed the game so that all of the content is available for you to play single player, and most of the content is available for you to play in co-op.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, that sounds great, but many have dealt with games that become unplayable if the servers go down for some reason, so we asked if Avengers’ server went down, would we still be able to enjoy the game.

“If the server’s down, yes,” Briggs said. “Provided you’ve had that initial, you know the disc and everything, then you would still be able to enjoy it. Yes, but our servers will never go down (laughs)”

It’s good to know that you’ll still be able to play the game even if the servers go down, as some recent games have had issues with servers becoming overloaded and rendering the game unplayable, especially at launch. It looks like you won’t have to worry about that with Avengers.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!