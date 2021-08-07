Marvel's Avengers Fans Hyped For New Black Panther Suit

We're getting closer and closer to Marvel's Avengers' War For Wakanda expansion, which will introduce Black Panther, Shuri, Okoye, the kingdom of Wakanda, and more to the game. In the lead-up to launch Crystal Dynamics has pulled the curtain back on several new costumes for Black Panther, and their latest costume for the King of Wakanda is easily one of the best yet according to fans. The reactions have poured in ever since Marvel's Avengers revealed the Royal Legacy Outfit, an homage to not just ancient Wakanda but also T'Challa's look during the time when Shuri became Black Panther. Fans also made comparisons to Avengers B.C. and Bashenga too, and it's receiving a lot of love from fans, which you can see for yourself starting on the next slide.

Marvel's Avengers revealed the new costume and clip with the caption "Black Panther's Royal Legacy Outfit pays homage to ancient Wakanda. One of its inspirations is T'Challa's appearance in the iconic Black Panther comic series where Shuri takes on the mantle of the Black Panther. Crown"

Black Panther's Royal Legacy Outfit pays homage to ancient Wakanda. One of its inspirations is T'Challa's appearance in the iconic Black Panther comic series where Shuri takes on the mantle of the Black Panther. 👑 pic.twitter.com/edwze47PY2 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) August 6, 2021

We also recently saw other comic-inspired costumes and some original designs in the mix for Black Panther, and there will obviously be an MCU style stuit at some point down the line. We'll also get more recolors of the various suits too if the original version doesn't suit your fancy, and we can't wait to see what they come up with next. You can check out the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now. War For Wakanda hits on August 17th

What do you want to see from the Black Panther expansion? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.