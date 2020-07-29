Marvel's Avengers Fans are Excited to Play As Hawkeye

By Marc Deschamps

Earlier today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed that the avenging archer Hawkeye will be the first post-launch character added to Marvel's Avengers. Clint Barton has been a fan favorite throughout the history of the team, appearing in solo comics, films, an upcoming Disney+ series, and video games, so his inclusion here certainly makes a lot of sense! Fans already seem quite excited to see the character show up in the game, alongside the other 6 playable characters. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm as well as their hopes for the character's appearance in the game.

Are you excited to play as Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers? Do you plan on purchasing the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to find out what fans are saying about Hawkeye in Marvel's Avengers!

Fans seem pretty excited!

prevnext

The announcement is convincing people to buy the game.

prevnext

Even the concept art is a hit!

prevnext

Clint Barton has a big fanbase.

prevnext

Hawkeye has some great costumes that would be welcome in the game!

prevnext

Some fans are already hoping to see Kate Bishop...

prevnext

...while others want to see Old Man Hawkeye!

prevnext

Of course, not everyone is as excited.

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of