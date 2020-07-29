Marvel's Avengers Fans are Excited to Play As Hawkeye
Earlier today, Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics revealed that the avenging archer Hawkeye will be the first post-launch character added to Marvel's Avengers. Clint Barton has been a fan favorite throughout the history of the team, appearing in solo comics, films, an upcoming Disney+ series, and video games, so his inclusion here certainly makes a lot of sense! Fans already seem quite excited to see the character show up in the game, alongside the other 6 playable characters. Following the announcement, fans took to social media to share their enthusiasm as well as their hopes for the character's appearance in the game.
Fans seem pretty excited!
I was already excited for this game but man this gets me very excited. #Hawkeye @PlayAvengers #Avengers pic.twitter.com/LcmwSLJbLM— Ian Kadleck (@KFlash900) July 29, 2020
The announcement is convincing people to buy the game.
Ok I’ve done a complete one eighty
-Hawkeye apparently is inspired by the Matt fraction run
-he has a sword
-his design looks cool as hell (at least in this pic)
-Hawk Guy alt skin
I’ll buy Avengers when he comes out pic.twitter.com/j54rilumUR— Myster Man (@MrMansMansMan) July 29, 2020
Even the concept art is a hit!
The Square Enix Avengers game Hawkeye concept art really just highlights how badly the MCU messed up Hawkeye. Look how endearing this guy is! I want him to succeed! pic.twitter.com/3PEug4U78m— Jake But With An X (@MadClops) July 29, 2020
Clint Barton has a big fanbase.
Yesssssss 😭
Y’all don’t understand how hype I am, when I was little I loved Hawkeye soooo much (he was my favourite avenger)! https://t.co/fvKwCRb8kj— choxji (@Jayden_Joshua21) July 29, 2020
Hawkeye has some great costumes that would be welcome in the game!
With Hawkeye being announced as @PlayAvengers first DLC hero these are my top 4 most wanted Hawkeye costumes I’d love to see added.
1. classic comic purple suit— Bailey (@bailey_unknown) July 29, 2020
2. Ronin suit
3. Battle Damaged Clint
4. Avengers 1 suit pic.twitter.com/lVpV8CqthL
Some fans are already hoping to see Kate Bishop...
The way that Marvel's Avengers is leaning into AI partners, and the fact that Hawkeye's chapter is going to be based on the Fraction run, I wonder if maybe we'll be getting assistance from another Marvel archer in his missions 🙃— cobrachikken - blm (@cobra_chikken) July 29, 2020
...while others want to see Old Man Hawkeye!
Would love an Old Man Hawkeye skin in the new Marvel's Avengers game 🏹— Christopher🌻 (@ChrisWrighteous) July 29, 2020
Of course, not everyone is as excited.
And just like that I've lost the miniscule of interest I had in the Avengers game after showing Hawkeye is a character. Seriously you make a game set in a world of superheroes and half your roster is athletes who specialize in martial arts. YOU'RE MAKING A GAME GET WILD WITH IT— Uzuki, Centrist Supreme of Earth 1312 (@TheUzukiLives) July 29, 2020
