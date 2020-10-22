Marvel's Avengers: How To Get Your Free Items

✖

Marvel's Avengers recently released a lengthy state of the game breakdown, and as part of the address, they revealed some free goodies would be coming players' way. Now they've revealed what those free items are, and here is how you get all the free swag. The new free digital package includes 1500 Credits, 7000 Units, 250 Upgrade Modules, and 20 DNA Keys, and for those looking to get a Legendary Outfit, increased chances at high-end gear, or some emotes or bumps up the Challenge Board, this will be quite helpful. They also note that a Sarah Garza-inspired Nameplate is coming to everyone free of charge next week.

The best part is that all you have to do is boot up the game and log in before November 5th, which requires you to either go into the Campaign or Avengers Initiative mode from the start screen. Once you're actually in the game most free items will start popping up on your screen, though we're not sure if the Nameplate will follow the same path.

Now's the time to #Reassemble in Marvel's Avengers! Pick up a free digital package just by logging in before Nov. 5. ☑️ 1500 Credits

☑️ 7000 Units

☑️ 250 Upgrade Modules

☑️ and more! With this, you can get a Legendary Outfit or easily upgrade your gear! pic.twitter.com/ULkz0VPpyi — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 22, 2020

The combo of the 1500 Credits and 7000 Units will be perfect to grab a Legendary Outfit, though depending on what pops up you could also end up getting multiple outfits from the marketplace or any combo of emotes and takedowns. The upgrade modules are also handy if you're big into upgrading your gear, and the DNA Keys will unlock the special Cache Boxes in certain levels, which net you a higher chance at great gear.

The Sarah Garza-inspired Nameplate will be delivered to everyone next week. We apologize to anyone who was looking forward to having it today. This does not affect the other contents of the "Thank You" bundle."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Will you be diving back into Marvel's Avengers?