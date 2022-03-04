Marvel’s Avengers has a new freebie for players on all platforms, but there is a catch. The 2020 Avengers game has a surplus of MCU suits. It seems like every week developer Crystal Dynamics releases a new MCU for characters like Iron Man, Captain America, Black Widow, Spider-Man, and more. And it does this because they are popular and recognizable, and thus they sell. What aren’t as popular and recognizable are suits from various comics. As a result, you don’t see many suits from the comics in the marketplace, but we do have a new one that is being given to players for free. What’s the aforementioned catch? Well, if you want the free suit, you’re going to have to grind for it.

Between now and April 7, all players, no matter the platform, can “earn” the Captain America’s Ultimate Day Off Outfit, which is “inspired” by the character’s look in the Ultimates comics series. All you need to do is grind out and claim 100 shipments, which isn’t easy.

Earn Captain America's Ultimate Day Off Outfit, inspired by his casual look in the Ultimates comic series, in Shipments from March 3 to April 7!



Claiming 100 Shipments before April 7 will guarantee you the outfit. pic.twitter.com/fla4gO9cv9 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 3, 2022

As you would expect, players aren’t too pleased with the announcement. Some of the protests claim the skin is simply underwhelming, while others aren’t impressed it’s locked behind grinding the game.

Me being a whiney ass aside, shipments should not ever be recolours (Original included for comparison) given how much grinding they take and that they only release one a month. pic.twitter.com/eqZbTvQUGM — Tony Bing (@TonyBingGaming) March 3, 2022

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of whether or not the suit will be made available via any other methods in the future. That said, if we get more information on this, we will update the story accordingly.

Marvel’s Avengers is available via Google Stadia, PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the Avengers game, click here.

