Marvel Just Resurrected a Long Dead, Fan-Favorite Character

This week saw the release of Strange #1 from Marvel Comics, the latest chapter in the saga of the Sorcerer Supreme, but for now that title does not belong to Stephen Strange. After The Death of Doctor Strange storyline, Stephen’s wife Clea has inherited the responsibilities held by her late husband and she’s made her objective clear: Bringing Stephen Strange back to life. In her pursuit however the debut issue has given her not only a major antagonist but one whose powerset has allowed them to revive a fan-favorite and long-dead Marvel character, though revival might be stretching it. Spoilers for Strange #1 follow!

The final page of Strange #1 sees Clea coming face-to-face with The Harvestman, a new villain that is opposed to her resurrections attempts, but he’s brought a zombified character in-tow, a resurrected Thunderstrike. First appearing back in 1988, Thunderstrike made his Marvel debut as a supporting character to Thor but eventually merged with the God of Thunder, later separating from the character again and then eventually dying. Despite what fans know and expect from comic book deaths, Thunderstrike’s actually stuck. The character has been resurrected a couple of times before, with his latest coming in the pages of Strange #1.

“It’s fun putting Clea into the spotlight and seeing how she goes about her business. She’s native to the Dark Dimension, has never been human, and wants something with the same single-minded desire that we’ve grown accustomed to seeing from Umar and Dormammu,” writer Jed MacKay previously told ComicBook.com about his work on the series. “And now she’s the world’s Sorcerer Supreme, and isn’t shy about reminding people what that, all of that, means.”

He continued, “In her quest, she’ll interact with other heroes, but the greatest stumbling block in her way is the Harvestman, who is enforcing Death’s decree that Stephen Strange will not be taken from her as was attempted in Death of Doctor Strange #5….The Harvestman is Clea’s foil in her quest for Stephen Strange- a grim hatchetman of Death, the Harvestman is the dark reflection of the Sorcerer Supreme. Where the Sorcerer Supreme is life, magic, and the hot beating heart of the world, the Harvestman is death, shadows, and grief.”

You can find the cover and solicitation for the next issue of Strange below!

STRANGE #2

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Marcelo Ferreira (CA) Bjorn Barends

• Clea comes face-to-face with the mysterious Harvestman, as they both face off against an undead foe!

•Though just as Clea begins to uncover ways to bring Stephen Strange back, another attack upon the magical realm is at hand!

•But Clea is not just any Sorcerer Supreme, she is a Warlord…and this second attack will not stand under her rule!

RATED T+

In Shops: Apr 06, 2022